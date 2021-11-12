Kearney Hy-Vee has gluten-free foods open house November 20

KEARNEY — People who suffer from celiac disease or gluten intolerance can learn about healthy, delicious eating during the holidays at the Gluten-Free Open House and Sampling event.
It will be 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 20 in the tasting room at Hy-Vee, 5210 Third Ave. It is free. No registration is required.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Kaiti George, Hy-Vee’s registered dietitian, will showcase more than 50 gluten-free foods and beverages that are available at the Kearney Hy-Vee store. Many are perfect for the holidays.
The event will help people whose holiday guests follow a gluten-free diet. Samples will be provided.
Attendees can register to win a gift basket full of gluten-free goodies.
For questions, contact George at 308-236-0024
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.