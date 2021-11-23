 Skip to main content
Kearney Hy-Vee donates hand sanitizer to KPS students
KEARNEY — Kearney Hy-Vee has donated 7,500 personal-sized hand sanitizers to the Kearney Public Schools to help students stay germ-free during cold and flu season.

Adam Krepela, Kearney Hy-Vee store director, personally delivered the donation this week.

In all, Hy-Vee is donating more than 42,000 personal-sized hand sanitizers across 19 school districts in its eight-state region.

