Kearney Hy-Vee donates hand sanitizer to KPS students

KEARNEY — Kearney Hy-Vee has donated 7,500 personal-sized hand sanitizers to the Kearney Public Schools to help students stay germ-free during cold and flu season.
Adam Krepela, Kearney Hy-Vee store director, personally delivered the donation this week.
In all, Hy-Vee is donating more than 42,000 personal-sized hand sanitizers across 19 school districts in its eight-state region.
