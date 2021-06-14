Kearney Hub's Skala recognized as a topcommunicator from national press association

KEARNEY — Kearney Hub reporter and columnist Mary Jane Skala was named the runner-up for the 2021 Communicator of Achievement Award from the National Federation of Press Women.

Skala was recognized during a virtual celebration Saturday evening during the NFPW annual conference. Now in its 84th year, NFPW is a nationwide organization of professional women and men in journalism and communications.

Skala is an active member of Nebraska Press Women, the NFPW state affiliate. She has worked for the Kearney Hub for seven years.

Born in Cleveland, she spent 20 years as senior editor at Sun News, the suburban arm of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. In that position, she was named one of Ohio’s Top Ten Journalists and won numerous local, state and national awards.

In addition, she was an adjunct journalism professor at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike, Ohio.

A 47-year member of NFPW, Skala has served as its second vice president, secretary and membership chair. She also is contest chairman for Nebraska Press Women and is a former president of Ohio Professional Writers, also an NFPW state affiliate.