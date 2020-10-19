 Skip to main content
Kearney Hub's Mary Jane Skala named Nebraska Press Women’s Communicator of Achievement

LINCOLN — Nebraska Press Women named Kearney Hub staff writer Mary Jane Skala as Communicator of Achievement Saturday during the organization’s virtual fall conference.

It is NPW’s highest honor for a member, and recognizes achievement in the communications profession, service to the community and industry, and leadership in NPW and the National Federation of Press Women.

Skala honed her journalistic skills at the Sun News chain in Cleveland, where she worked her way from reporter to senior editor in charge of 22 suburban newspapers.

During nearly all of her 40-plus years as a journalism professional, she has been a member of the national organization and one or more of its state affiliates, which she credits for helping her polish her skills, make connections and see parts of the United States she might never have seen.

Skala found her way to the Kearney Hub and to Nebraska Press Women through one of those connections.

She has served the national and state organizations as an officer and a board member for many years, and received numerous awards in Ohio, Nebraska and national communications contests.

Skala won her second national contest sweepstakes earlier this year — the other was in 1996 — and has been in the top three in state and national sweepstakes rankings several times.

“The truth is, she can report and write about any topic from hard news and technical topics to personality profiles and light features. And she finds all those topics and every person she’s ever met interesting,” wrote an NPW member who nominated Skala as communicator of achievement.

Skala will represent Nebraska in the National Federation of Press Women’s 2021 COA competition. The national winner will be announced next June in Little Rock, Arkansas.

