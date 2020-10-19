Kearney Hub's Mary Jane Skala named Nebraska Press Women’s Communicator of Achievement

LINCOLN — Nebraska Press Women named Kearney Hub staff writer Mary Jane Skala as Communicator of Achievement Saturday during the organization’s virtual fall conference.

It is NPW’s highest honor for a member, and recognizes achievement in the communications profession, service to the community and industry, and leadership in NPW and the National Federation of Press Women.

Skala honed her journalistic skills at the Sun News chain in Cleveland, where she worked her way from reporter to senior editor in charge of 22 suburban newspapers.

During nearly all of her 40-plus years as a journalism professional, she has been a member of the national organization and one or more of its state affiliates, which she credits for helping her polish her skills, make connections and see parts of the United States she might never have seen.

Skala found her way to the Kearney Hub and to Nebraska Press Women through one of those connections.

She has served the national and state organizations as an officer and a board member for many years, and received numerous awards in Ohio, Nebraska and national communications contests.