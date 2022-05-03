Kearney Hub wins in digital, several categories at annual state press contest

KEARNEY — The Kearney Hub won second place for its digital online edition and brought home other awards in the Nebraska Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest.
The Hub competed against other community daily newspapers. The awards were announced Saturday at the conclusion of the two-day NPA convention at the new Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center in Kearney’s Younes Hospitality Complex.
The NPA contest judges entries in both print and digital categories.
The Hub’s awards were:
First Place Print
Newspaper Organized or Sponsored Event — Health Care Heroes, by Staff
Graham Tire Customer Appreciation banner — by Andrea Dzingle and Katie Simmons
Signature Page — Business Timeline (2 page spread), by Staff
Sports Feature Photo — Ready to Rodeo, by Lori Potter
Sports Page — By Buck Mahoney and Peter Holland Jr.
News Writing — Nursing facility’s closure hard to take in Ravenna, by Ashley Bebensee
Second Place Print
General Excellence — by Staff
In-depth Writing — Hemp Processing Picks Up, by Lori Potter
Public Notice and Its Promotion — by Scott Casper and Mike Konz
Editorial — by Mike Konz
Third Place Print
Classified Section — by Staff
Single Retail Advertising Idea, black and white, Andersen Wrecking “Turn your crash into cash,” by Andrea Dzingle and Katie Simmons
Opinion Page — by Mike Konz
Second Place Digital
Web Site — by Staff
Ad Video — Kearney Regional Medical Center employment seeker, by Katie Simmons
News Video — COVID-19 a year in review, by Staff
Best Digital Ad Idea — Crafty Dog reveal, by Andrea Dzingle and Katie Simmons
Third Place Digital
Ad Video — Health Care Heroes promo, by Scott Casper, Katie Simmons
News Video — Sonic Man, Sheldon Bartholomew skates at work to bring customer smiles, by Grace McDonald and Ana Salazar