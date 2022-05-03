Kearney Hub wins in digital, several categories at annual state press contest

KEARNEY — The Kearney Hub won second place for its digital online edition and brought home other awards in the Nebraska Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest.

The Hub competed against other community daily newspapers. The awards were announced Saturday at the conclusion of the two-day NPA convention at the new Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center in Kearney’s Younes Hospitality Complex.

The NPA contest judges entries in both print and digital categories.

The Hub’s awards were:

First Place Print

Newspaper Organized or Sponsored Event — Health Care Heroes, by Staff

Graham Tire Customer Appreciation banner — by Andrea Dzingle and Katie Simmons

Signature Page — Business Timeline (2 page spread), by Staff

Sports Feature Photo — Ready to Rodeo, by Lori Potter

Sports Page — By Buck Mahoney and Peter Holland Jr.

News Writing — Nursing facility’s closure hard to take in Ravenna, by Ashley Bebensee

Second Place Print

General Excellence — by Staff

In-depth Writing — Hemp Processing Picks Up, by Lori Potter

Public Notice and Its Promotion — by Scott Casper and Mike Konz

Editorial — by Mike Konz

Third Place Print

Classified Section — by Staff

Single Retail Advertising Idea, black and white, Andersen Wrecking “Turn your crash into cash,” by Andrea Dzingle and Katie Simmons

Opinion Page — by Mike Konz

Second Place Digital

Web Site — by Staff

Ad Video — Kearney Regional Medical Center employment seeker, by Katie Simmons

News Video — COVID-19 a year in review, by Staff

Best Digital Ad Idea — Crafty Dog reveal, by Andrea Dzingle and Katie Simmons

Third Place Digital

Ad Video — Health Care Heroes promo, by Scott Casper, Katie Simmons

News Video — Sonic Man, Sheldon Bartholomew skates at work to bring customer smiles, by Grace McDonald and Ana Salazar