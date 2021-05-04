Kearney Hub staffers win 69 awards in Nebraska Press Women contest

KEARNEY — Two Kearney Hub reporters, a retired Hub reporter and a former Hub reporter have won a collective 69 awards in the 2021 Nebraska Press Women communications contest.

The prizes, for work done in 2020, were announced Saturday at NPW’s virtual spring meeting. They included awards in reporting, writing, photography and digital coverage.

Hub features reporter and columnist Mary Jane Skala won 18 awards. Ana Salazar, the Hub’s digital reporter, won two.

Lori Potter, who retired in March after 32 years on the Hub staff, won 28 awards. Erika Pritchard, who left the Hub earlier this year, won 21 awards.

Awards included:

- LORI POTTER: eight first place, 11 second place, four third place and five honorable mentions.

First place: News story, newspaper, “First a flood, now a pandemic”; In-depth reporting, “Hemp, not marijuana”; Agriculture articles, “Pandemic meddles with pork legacy”; Arts & Entertainment articles, “Woman of Steel”; Government and politics articles, “What’s Next for Ag?”