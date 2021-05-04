Kearney Hub staffers win 69 awards in Nebraska Press Women contest

KEARNEY — Two Kearney Hub reporters, a retired Hub reporter and a former Hub reporter have won a collective 69 awards in the 2021 Nebraska Press Women communications contest.
The prizes, for work done in 2020, were announced Saturday at NPW’s virtual spring meeting. They included awards in reporting, writing, photography and digital coverage.
Hub features reporter and columnist Mary Jane Skala won 18 awards. Ana Salazar, the Hub’s digital reporter, won two.
Lori Potter, who retired in March after 32 years on the Hub staff, won 28 awards. Erika Pritchard, who left the Hub earlier this year, won 21 awards.
Awards included:
- LORI POTTER: eight first place, 11 second place, four third place and five honorable mentions.
First place: News story, newspaper, “First a flood, now a pandemic”; In-depth reporting, “Hemp, not marijuana”; Agriculture articles, “Pandemic meddles with pork legacy”; Arts & Entertainment articles, “Woman of Steel”; Government and politics articles, “What’s Next for Ag?”
Also: Columns, general: “Graying, simple and free” and “Dawn strolls a bit brighter”; Photographer/Writer: “New field fashion/Despite COVID-19, detasseling” and Video for Web, single news or feature story: “Schwarz Family Farm, commercial hemp” (award shared with Ana Salazar).
Second place: Continuing coverage, KAPPA Ethanol stories; Feature, print newspaper,
“Thinking of last year’s flood...”; Personality profile, more than 500 words, “Finding Hope”; Agri-culture articles, “Harvest in isolation”; Business articles, “Virus stops large crowds at funerals”; History articles, “Thank you for your service Dennis Crowell”; Building/design/hobby/construction, “Hand-picked”; Personal Essay, “Rest at no-mask places.”
Potter’s three second-place photography awards were: Photography, sports: “Saddle bronc rider”; Photography, general, “Bull-chasing bullfighters”; and Photo Essay, “Sibling Supper.”
Third place: Food articles, “River Stop serving up homemade”; Science/Health articles, “Fruit in February?” and “Elsen’s idea for greenhouses”; Photo Essay, “Wildflower Paradise”; and Video for Web, single news or feature story, “Masks become part of detasslers’ work wear” (with Ana Salazar).
Honorable mention: Green/environmental articles, “Repel ‘em naturally”; Columns, Personal opinion (bylined), “What if farm kids?” and “Pets in the White House”; Photography, news or feature photo, (tie): “BLM protest” and “Burrito Monday instead of Taco Tuesday”; and Photography, General: (tie) “Sandhill cranes along creek.”
- ERIKA PRITCHARD: seven first place, four second place, seven third place awards and three honorable mentions:
First place: Business articles, “Busy Butchers”; Building/design/hobby/construction articles, “Big Kid at Heart”; Personal essay, “Noodles for the Soul.” Photography, News or feature photo, “Puppy Plunge 2020”; Photography, Sports, “Pleasanton rodeo bareback rider”; Photography, general, “PHS seniors embrace”; Photo Essay, “State Wrestling Finals.”
Second Place: News story, newspaper: “Summer Prom”; Education articles, “Wetzel’s wheel of determination”; Food articles, “Taste of France”; Photographer/writer, “Passion for Elk.”
Third Place: News story, newspaper: “Record Revival”; Feature, print newspaper: “Community helps Mary Chuy”; Personality profile, more than 500 words: “Ken Carey”; Arts & Entertainment articles, “Princess for a Day”; Building/design/hobby/construction articles, “Fun scary”; Photography, news or feature, “Bailey Boswell weeps at trial”; Photography, sports, “Kearney softball swept.”
Honorable mention: Agriculture articles, “Plant-buying frenzy”; Business articles, “The Greens at Prairie Hills Golf Course”; Photography, general: (tie): “Beef and noodles over mashed potatoes.”
- ANA SALAZAR: one first place and one third place award.
First place: Video for Web, single news or feature story: “Schwarz Family Farm, commercial hemp” (shared with Lori Potter).
Third Place: Video for Web, single news or feature story, “Masks become part of detasslers’ work wear” (shared with Lori Potter).
- MARY JANE SKALA: 10 first place, five second place, one third place and two honorable mentions.
First Place: Continuing coverage, COVID-19 coverage; Feature, print newspaper, “Second Chance Gone”; Personality profile, more than 500 words: “It’s like driving”; Education articles, “He’ll be able to fix all 9,000 machines”; Green/environmental articles, “Valentine’s Eden”; History articles, “Finding history: discovered dog tags”; Obituaries, “Pedro Garcia had a heart of gold”; Religion articles, “Minden and Zambia partner for orphans”; Sports articles, “After July bike injury, Brittani back on the track”; Columns, personal opinion (bylined): “Confessions of a COVID reporter” and “He feeds more than stomachs.”
Second Place: In-depth reporting, “Multiple Miracles”; Arts & Entertainment articles, “Empty Seats”; Food articles, “Volunteers pack boxes of food for Cash-wa”: Religion articles, “Voice led him to ministry”; Science/health articles: “Clinical trials to believers in medicine”
Third place: Physical health, diet, fitness articles, “Jacob’s Journey.”
Honorable mention: Social issues articles, (tie) “COVID takes an emotional toll” and “Moving brings peace.”