Kearney Hub readers detail where they were and what they remember on 9/11

The hijacked Flight 11 was crashed into floors 93 to 99 of the North Tower (1 WTC) at 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001. The hijacked Flight 175 struck floors 77 to 85 of the South Tower (2 WTC) 17 minutes later at 9:03 a.m.
A third plane crashed into the Pentagon at Arlington, Virginia.
Passengers on the fourth hijacked plane fought back and the plane crashed into a empty field in western Pennsylvania.
The attacks killed 2,977 people from 93 nations.
When the towers were struck, between 16,400 and 18,000 people were in the WTC complex, based on information from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum website. Of those, the vast majority evacuated safely. As they rushed out, first responders rushed in trying to save those still trapped or injured.
The fires from the impacts were intensified by the planes’ burning jet fuel. The heat weakened the steel support trusses, which attached each of the floors to the buildings’ exterior walls. Along with the initial damage to the buildings’ structural columns, this ultimately caused both towers to collapse. The five other buildings in the WTC complex were destroyed because of damage sustained when the Twin Towers fell.
The collapse of the buildings left the site devastated. Thousands of volunteers came to Ground Zero to help with the rescue, recovery and cleanup efforts, and on May 30, 2002, the last piece of WTC steel was ceremonially removed.
On the 20th anniversary of the greatest act of terrorism on American soil the Kearney Hub wants to share Reader Recollections about what they remember, where they were and who they were with on Sept. 11, 2001.
——
I was born and raised in central New York and lived there for my first 30 years. In 1995, after a divorce, I relocated to the Tampa Bay area of Florida. Which is where I was on 9/11. At the time. I was working from home.
At 9 a.m., I turned on the television to see who was on The Rosie O’Donnell Show. There was this strange movie on the screen. There was a reporter talking and in the background there was a building on fire. This is odd, I thought so I changed the channel. And changed it again and again and again. And the same movie was on every station??
It was at that moment that the second plane flew into the other tower and I was shocked and stunned as it finally registered that we were under attack. I tried calling family in New York but was unable to get through.
My first born, a chocolate lab named Chance, was at training camp in southern Georgia, just over the Florida line. I got in my truck and drove four hours up to get her and four hours back. The trainer thought I was insane but I just needed her with me.
If we were going to war and be attacked more, I didn’t feel safe living in a state surrounded by water. And I certainly wasn’t going back to New York. I had friends in Sidney, Nebraska, that worked at Cabela’s and they said come on up and we’ll help you out. (I did not know until later about the missile silos that are out in the western part of the state).
Anyways, by 10/1, I was living in Nebraska and I’m still here. I get asked often when people find out I’m from New York, how did you end up in Nebraska? And I tell them because of 9/11. In my 58 years, it has been the one thing that has made the biggest impact on my life.
Charlene M. Seivert
Kearney
——
My wife and I were teaching parents at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Boulder City, Nevada. I had just gotten up and Cindy was still asleep. The phone rang: “Brad, this is Paula, turn on CNN.”
“Why, what’s up?”
“Just turn on CNN.” Which I did.
Bradley Dean Stephan
Kearney
——
As ticket manager for the Tri-City Storm, I was in our offices the morning of 9/11, working toward the home opener just two weeks away. The TV in the office was on when the first plane hit the tower. I being older than most of my coworkers and the mother of a United Airlines Flight attendant knew immediately that this was not an accident. Commercial pilots would never fly into a building with a plane load of passengers, especially since the plane did not appear to be mechanically failing. The second plane just confirmed my thoughts but it being a United flight I now was experiencing a mother’s worst nightmare.
It took over 45 minutes for me to locate my daughter who was based out of Chicago, but worked flights all over the world. Calls to her home went unanswered, so I called the family emergency number she had provided, and the supervisor reported she had a flight out of Chicago in about two hours, so was probably on her way to the airport. When my daughter called me when she was preparing to leave for the airport, but knew there was “an accident.” An hour later she realized she would not be flying anywhere that day or for many days to come. She spent the rest of that day locating pilot and flight attendant friends, who fortunately were OK.
Thirty-three flight crew members lost their lives while just “doing their jobs,” some before the world even knew what was happening. I am thankful each day that she was not on one of those planes.
Jan Rodehorst
Kearney
EDITOR’S NOTE: Jan made a recommendation about a book about that day’s events — there is also a very good book about what was unfolding behind the scenes that day, at the FAA, the White House and other agencies involved. It is an excellent read: “Touching History” by Lynn Spencer.
——
On Sept. 11, 2001, I was still in the second grade at Bertrand Community School. Nothing was announced at school but I knew something was wrong when I came home and my mom had the television on. She never watched TV in the afternoon and I could tell she was quite upset about the images of the burning and collapsing buildings that still kept coming across the screen in an endless stream.
The reality of what happened didn’t sink in until the later days. We lived along the Platte River at the time and I would always go outside and look up at the contrails of the aircraft passing over the area. The fact something deeply wrong had occurred struck me when I looked up and saw no aircraft overhead in the days following 9/11, no contrails, not even small aircraft.
I recall seeing many more American flags in the following days, including some painted on barn roofs, one remained on a barn roof near Elwood for at least half a decade following 9/11.
Brian Neben
Odessa
——
I was working at Community Hospital in McCook as a medical technologist (clinical laboratory scientist is the occupation now). I was scheduled to work at 9:30 a.m. I was on my way to a hair appointment when I first heard the news on the radio. When I got to my hairdresser’s salon, it had come on the TV at that point.
I remember her saying, “I suppose I will miss my soap opera today like I did when the Challenger exploded.”
Little did we know!
I just remember going to work and every time I passed a room with a TV I wanted to stop and watch all the news. Still hard to believe this happened and that it was almost 20 years ago. My heart still aches for all the people lost and their families that will never be the same.
Nancy Gumb
McCook
——
My daughter, who was in high school, called me at work. She was watching the news before heading to school and saw the footage of the first plane crashing. Little did we know this was more than a plane crash. We watched the attacks all morning at work at breaks and when I got home my children said they watched it at school. No one could believe what we were seeing.
Rita Brummer
Wilcox
——
I was taking a call in the Kearney Cabelas call center. I couldn’t understand what the customer was trying to tell me about some towers coming down. When I finally understood, I cried. I have had yellow ribbons tied around the two oak trees in front of our house since 9-12-2001. They have been replaced many times but there has never been a day they weren’t there. I will never forget the people who lost their lives that day. Now when someone I care about passes, I donate to the KVFD to honor their memory.
Nancy Sayles
Kearney
——
In the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, I was at Iowa State University in my last year of graduate school finishing up a Ph.D. in health and human performance. I was teaching an undergraduate exercise physiology laboratory using an isokinetic dynamometer to evaluate the effects of muscle length and joint angle on muscle force production. A student came in very flustered and said that a plane had just crashed into the World Trade Center. The students and I rushed into the next room, which happened to have a TV, and we turned on the TV to CNN just in time to watch footage of the second plane crashing into the World Trade Center and the towers at the World Trade Center collapsing.
We were all in shock at what we had seen, but really hadn’t grasped the magnitude of what it meant. I finished teaching the lab, and the next one, and so it was a few hours before I was able to call my wife, who was at home with our two young sons, and try to talk through what was going on. All day long news and rumors came in as everyone was intently listening to news radio, or watching the TV news, or frantically searching the internet for information.
Cellphones were not in widespread use, and the phone lines were jammed as people tried to check on loved ones. As I drove home that afternoon there were long lines for gas at all of the gas stations.
Gregory A. Brown
Kearney
——
On Sept. 11, 2001, I woke up in the hospital holding my new baby daughter in my arms. I remember looking at her with so much peace and excitement, but that those feelings quickly turned to heartache and grief for our nation. I remember my husband calling me and telling me about the two planes hitting the Twin Towers. I was in shock, but still not realizing that the nightmare was far from over. As the details of the attacks kept coming, all I could do is hold my baby and pray for all of those innocent people that lost their lives that day.
I remember looking down at my daughter and thought it was so ironic that as a I celebrated her new life, so many people were mourning the loss of their loved ones. As the day went on people started to panic about other possible attacks, gas prices and how are economy was going to be effected. I remember getting out of the hospital that evening, and making my husband drive us straight to the gas station. There was a long line of cars and gas had doubled in price.