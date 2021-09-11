Kearney Hub readers detail where they were and what they remember on 9/11

We were all in shock at what we had seen, but really hadn’t grasped the magnitude of what it meant. I finished teaching the lab, and the next one, and so it was a few hours before I was able to call my wife, who was at home with our two young sons, and try to talk through what was going on. All day long news and rumors came in as everyone was intently listening to news radio, or watching the TV news, or frantically searching the internet for information.

Cellphones were not in widespread use, and the phone lines were jammed as people tried to check on loved ones. As I drove home that afternoon there were long lines for gas at all of the gas stations.

Gregory A. Brown

Kearney

——

On Sept. 11, 2001, I woke up in the hospital holding my new baby daughter in my arms. I remember looking at her with so much peace and excitement, but that those feelings quickly turned to heartache and grief for our nation. I remember my husband calling me and telling me about the two planes hitting the Twin Towers. I was in shock, but still not realizing that the nightmare was far from over. As the details of the attacks kept coming, all I could do is hold my baby and pray for all of those innocent people that lost their lives that day.