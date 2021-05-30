 Skip to main content
Kearney Hub intern wins state Press Association Foundation Scholarship
KEARNEY — The Nebraska Press Association Foundation has announced the winners of their 2021 high school and collegiate scholarships.

This year, four high school and two collegiate students were selected.

Grace McDonald of Rockville was selected as a collegiate recipient of the 2021 NPA Foundation $2,000 scholarship. McDonald is a sophomore at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, majoring in journalism and multimedia. She is in her second year working as a summer intern for the Kearney Hub. She is the daughter of Amy and Brent McDonald of Rockville.

Under the established Foundation guidelines, scholarship applicants must be residents of Nebraska who will be enrolled, either as incoming freshmen or upperclassmen, at a Nebraska-based college or university this fall, with a specific interest or major in community journalism at a weekly, semi-weekly or daily newspaper.

Member newspapers of the Nebraska Press Association joined in sponsoring the competition by promoting the scholarship opportunities in their newspapers.

Grace McDonald

Grace McDonald 
