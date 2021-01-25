Kearney Hub delivery postponed to rural areas Monday; E-Edition available

KERANEY - The printed version of Monday's Kearney Hub will not be delivered to surrounding towns or rural areas due to the safety of delivery drivers.

Wind is expected to pick up Monday after making visibllity and travel difficult. Monday's print edition will be delivered with Tuesday's edition.

We still hope that we can deliver to subscribers inside of Kearney, but depending on each carrier’s situation, delivery could be late or even tomorrow.

The E-Edition can be viewed at https://kearneyhub.com/eedition