 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney Hub delivery postponed to rural areas Monday; E-Edition available
breaking top story

Kearney Hub delivery postponed to rural areas Monday; E-Edition available

{{featured_button_text}}

KERANEY - The printed version of Monday's Kearney Hub will not be delivered to surrounding towns or rural areas due to the safety of delivery drivers.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Wind is expected to pick up Monday after making visibllity and travel difficult. Monday's print edition will be delivered with Tuesday's edition.

We still hope that we can deliver to subscribers inside of Kearney, but depending on each carrier’s situation, delivery could be late or even tomorrow.

The E-Edition can be viewed at https://kearneyhub.com/eedition

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News