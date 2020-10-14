Kearney Hub announces winners for September bingo cards

KEARNEY — Winners for the Kearney Hub Bingo game for September are:
- Marty Wendt from Kearney, $100 “T” winner;
- Linda Fowler from Kearney, $150 “N” winner;
- Joyce Klintworth from Overton, $250 “H” winner;
- Rodney Bailar from Kearney, $400 for blackout.
Special thanks to Kearney Hub Bingo sponsors, Bruce Furniture and Copycat Printing for providing the cash prizes!
There were about 1,700 entries for the month. The T-shape contest had the most qualifiers with about 1,300. The N-shape game was the lightest with 135 entries and H-shape had 250. There were only 36 Blackout qualifiers this month.
October’s orange cards will be the final month for the Hub Bingo game. Those cards are due back by Nov. 13 to the Kearney Hub office.
