Kearney Hub announces winners for August Bingo cards

KEARNEY – Winners for the Kearney Hub Bingo game for August are: LeeAnn Schafer from Kearney, $100 “T” winner; Kathy Petri from Kearney, $150 “N” winner; Lounette Nielsen from Kearney, $250 “H” winner; and David McLeod from Kearney, $400 for blackout.
Special thanks to our sponsors, Bruce Furniture and Copycat Printing, for providing the cash prizes.
There were almost 1,700 entries for the month. The T-shape contest had the most qualifiers, with about 860. The N-shape game was the lightest, with 285 entries, and H-shape had 440. There were 85 Blackout entries.
Cards for the October game will be released in the Hub on Saturday, September 26.
