Kearney Hub among top newspapers in Nebraska Press Association’s annual contest

LINCOLN — The Kearney Hub was second place in the Nebraska Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest in the print category and finished third in the digital category.

The Hub’s sister paper, the Scottsbluff Star-Herald, was first in both print and digital categories.

The Hub collected 23 awards in the print contest and three in the digital contest. Both the print and digital contests focused on writing, photography, advertising, design and creativity.

Hub awards were:

Print

Third — Building Circulation

Third — Reader Interaction/Contest

First — Classified Section

Second — Single Classified B&W Advertising Idea - Black and White

First — Sports Action Photo, Erika Pritchard, Pleasanton Rodeo bareback

Third — Sports Feature Photo, staff, Pleasanton seniors embrace

Second — Sports Page, Buck Mahoney

First — Sports Feature Writing, Mary Jane Skala, Moving brings peace