Kearney Hub among top newspapers in Nebraska Press Association’s annual contest

LINCOLN — The Kearney Hub was second place in the Nebraska Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest in the print category and finished third in the digital category.
The Hub’s sister paper, the Scottsbluff Star-Herald, was first in both print and digital categories.
The Hub collected 23 awards in the print contest and three in the digital contest. Both the print and digital contests focused on writing, photography, advertising, design and creativity.
Hub awards were:
Third — Building Circulation
Third — Reader Interaction/Contest
First — Classified Section
Second — Single Classified B&W Advertising Idea - Black and White
First — Sports Action Photo, Erika Pritchard, Pleasanton Rodeo bareback
Third — Sports Feature Photo, staff, Pleasanton seniors embrace
Second — Sports Page, Buck Mahoney
First — Sports Feature Writing, Mary Jane Skala, Moving brings peace
Second — Kearney Hub, Buck Mahoney, Unbeaten State Champs— Pleasanton wraps up state title
First — Photo Page, Lori Potter, Bird Migration Viewing
Second — Photo Page, Erika Pritchard, Passion for Elk
First — Feature Photography, Erika Pritchard, Puppy Plunge
Second — Personal Column, Kearney Hub, staff
First — Feature Series, Mary Jane Skala, Multiple Miracles — Near Tragedy in Zwiener Family
Third — Single Feature Story, Lori Potter, Finding Hope
First — Entertainment Story, Kim Schmidt, “Blacklist” Connections
First — In-depth Writing, Grace McDonald and Mike Konz
Third — In-Depth Writing, Lori Potter, Hemp: What’s to Know
Second — Public Notice and Its Promotion
Third — Editorial Page, Mike Konz
First — Editorial, Mike Konz
First — Front Page, staff
Second — Kim Schmidt, Focus Edition
Digital
Second — Online Video, Kearney Hub, Tiffany Stoiber, Lori Potter, Ana Salazar, Kearney protesters call for end to racism
Third — Best Use of Social Media, staff, Here’s what Hub readers had to say about gas prices in Kearney