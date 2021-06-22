 Skip to main content
Kearney Hub among top newspapers in Nebraska Press Association’s annual contest
Dogs quickly run through the water as they chase each other Aug. 13 at Centennial Pool in Kearney during Kearney Park and Recreation's Annual Puppy Plunge. The photo won first place in the feature photo category of the Nebraska Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.

LINCOLN — The Kearney Hub was second place in the Nebraska Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest in the print category and finished third in the digital category.

The Hub’s sister paper, the Scottsbluff Star-Herald, was first in both print and digital categories.

The Hub collected 23 awards in the print contest and three in the digital contest. Both the print and digital contests focused on writing, photography, advertising, design and creativity.

Hub awards were:

Print

Third — Building Circulation

Third — Reader Interaction/Contest

First — Classified Section

Second — Single Classified B&W Advertising Idea - Black and White

First — Sports Action Photo, Erika Pritchard, Pleasanton Rodeo bareback

Third — Sports Feature Photo, staff, Pleasanton seniors embrace

Second — Sports Page, Buck Mahoney

First — Sports Feature Writing, Mary Jane Skala, Moving brings peace

Second — Kearney Hub, Buck Mahoney, Unbeaten State Champs— Pleasanton wraps up state title

First — Photo Page, Lori Potter, Bird Migration Viewing

Second — Photo Page, Erika Pritchard, Passion for Elk

First — Feature Photography, Erika Pritchard, Puppy Plunge

Second — Personal Column, Kearney Hub, staff

First — Feature Series, Mary Jane Skala, Multiple Miracles — Near Tragedy in Zwiener Family

Third — Single Feature Story, Lori Potter, Finding Hope

First — Entertainment Story, Kim Schmidt, “Blacklist” Connections

First — In-depth Writing, Grace McDonald and Mike Konz

Third — In-Depth Writing, Lori Potter, Hemp: What’s to Know

Second — Public Notice and Its Promotion

Third — Editorial Page, Mike Konz

First — Editorial, Mike Konz

First — Front Page, staff

Second — Kim Schmidt, Focus Edition

Digital

Second — Online Video, Kearney Hub, Tiffany Stoiber, Lori Potter, Ana Salazar, Kearney protesters call for end to racism

Third — Best Use of Social Media, staff, Here’s what Hub readers had to say about gas prices in Kearney

First — Coronavirus Pandemic Digital, staff

