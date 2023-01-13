Kearney hosts first state meeting of digital equity planning committee

KEARNEY – South Central Nebraska Digital Equity Planning Committee held its first state meeting at Kearney’s Harmon Park Wednesday.
Hosted by Holdrege-based South Central Economic Development District and Nebraska Information Technology Commission, the gathering was attended by nearly 20 people, including representatives from the state’s eight economic development districts.
A regional plan will be submitted as part of the statewide application for the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Grant to qualify Nebraska for future funding for broadband expansion and digital inclusion opportunities.
The state’s eight economic development districts each got a piece of the BEAD grant to put together the plan, explained SCEDD consultant Josh Young.
The grant is for roughly $600,000.
“The state has been awarded a digital equity plan grant to create a statewide plan for how to attack gaps in digital equity, people’s digital literacy, their knowledge and understanding in access and availability of digital services and equipment and those types of thing,” said Young.
The Nebraska Regional Official Council, which oversees all eight economic development districts, has partnered with the NITC to break the grant up into regional components to create regional digital equity plans.
“It’ll get rolled over to Anne Byers with NITC, who will take all that information and create it into a statewide plan on how to address the gaps and inadequacies within digital equity that exist,” said Young.
Digital equity is “making sure everyone has access to the internet, a device, and the skills to use it,” explained Anne Byers, NITC state digital equity manager.
“We’re also really trying to broaden the concept so it also encompasses digital opportunities, making sure that people and communities can access the resources they need, and promoting technologies like telehealth and precision agriculture that have the potential to grow Nebraska’s economy and improve the lives of Nebraskans,” said Byers.
Gaps “absolutely do” exist, said Young.
“There have been eight prioritized population groups, the largest of which is rural,” he said. “Rural is being classified as anything population 50,000 and less. What we have identified thus far is both in access and equity is that knowledge piece of digital access, availability, safety, digital literacy.”
This comes with consequences.
“It becomes a much harder challenge to get the training, have access to the technology that’s needed to really be as highly progressive as you can be in our modern society,” he said.
The atmosphere at Wednesday’s first state meeting was enthusiastic, said Young.
“This is a big, ethereal ball of information,” he said. “There’s a lot of quandary around it, but we had a lot of good discussion, identified really in our perspective inadequacies that exist for the top prioritized population groups, and everybody seemed to be in consensus to where they ranked as far as ‘satisfactory’ or ‘needs improvement.’”
Young is excited for the effort, as SCEDD has been working on broadband education and the importance of broadband for several years.
“The (COVID-19) pandemic really highlighted a lot of the gaps that exist, and the availability of people to work and live where they want to, if they have access and understanding of the appropriate digital landscape that exists,” he said.
He added, “It’s great to see progression forward and know our state is making strides to really improve broadband.”
The effort is an exciting one, said Byers.
“We’re excited about the regional economic development districts working on their plans and we’re supporting their efforts. Such efforts are best when they’re implemented at a local and regional level,” she said.
Byers is optimistic such a plan can be implemented.
“When states complete their plan, they can apply for a minimum of $7.2 million of over five years to set up a state digital equity plan,” she said. “I think that going to help a great deal in implementing a state plan.”
For more information, visit scedd.us/broadband.
