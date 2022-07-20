Kearney hosting Vietnam veterans, volunteers needed for Wall that Heals

KEARNEY — With the Aug. 11-14 appearance in Kearney of the Wall that Heals just three weeks away, the call has gone out for volunteers to staff the attraction.

The Wall That Heals is a mobile replica of “The Wall” in Washington, D.C., that bears the names of the 58,000 U.S. service men and women who died in the Vietnam War. The replica will be on display Aug. 11-14 at Patriot Park, which is near the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in east Kearney.

Organizers say the replica wall will be a unifying and healing attraction of the gathering of Nebraska’s Vietnam War veterans gathering in Kearney that week. The 37th Vietnam Veterans Reunion will be Aug. 11-14 at the Younes Conference Center.

“Our committee of the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion is reaching out for volunteers,” said Denny Houska of Kearney, who is among the organizers for the reunion and wall appearance. He said he already has recruited enough “strong, younger volunteers” for wall setup at 8 a.m. Aug. 10.

Now he said the reunion is calling for volunteers to act as hospitality hosts. “They will assist people with finding names on th wall, answering the five most common questions and just be a listening ear.”

Houska said the reunion is looking for volunteers to fill shifts around the clock. Among volunteer duties will be golf cart drivers, parking attendants and tear down of the wall, which is three-fourths the size of the actual memorial.

The Wall That Heals will open at 8 a.m. Aug. 11 and will close at 2 p.m. Aug. 14.

It’s estimated 7,500 to 10,000 people will view the wall during its Kearney stop. Included with the wall’s appearance will be an educational multi-media component. There will be professionally guided educational tours, “Hometown Heroes” and a program titled, “In Memory.”

“Please consider a four-hour shift,” Houska said. A one-hour orientation session will be 6 p.m. Aug. 10.

Interested individuals can contact Melinda Haag, the volunteer coordinator, by email at BalloonGirl83@gmail.com or by phone at 308-379-8840. The volunteer registration page is at signup.com/go/vSkBRPe.

Houska said making the Wall That Heals available to veterans and their families is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“We owe our veterans everything,” he said. “Let’s give them four hours of our time.”

Houska and his wife, Pat of Kearney, and Stan and Vera Brodine of Elm Creek are Kearney committee co-chairs. More information about the 37th Vietnam Veterans Reunion and Wall That Heals is available at VetsReunion.com; PatsBuzz@gmail.com and 308-233-1612.