Kearney hospitals earn distinction for exceptional maternity care

KEARNEY — Kearney’s two hospitals are among just five Nebraska hospitals that have been placed on the national list of Blue Cross Blue Shields’ Blue Distinction Centers+ for Maternity Care.
Both Kearney Regional Medical Center and CHI Health Good Samaritan’s Labor and Delivery program were awarded BCBS’s top distinction for facilities that demonstrate quality, safety and cost-saving measures.
A Blue Distinction Center is recognized for quality care of mothers and newborns, better overall patient satisfaction, and fewer early elective deliveries.
Programs are awarded the added “plus” for recognized efforts to provide affordable health care with lower complication rates and fewer hospital readmissions. On average, cost of care for births at Blue Distinction Centers+ are 20% less than those at facilities that do not have this ranking.
“We are extremely proud to receive this designation and to be able to recognize our great team of providers, nurses and staff in the Maternity Care Center for the high quality care they provide our patients,” said Bill Calhoun, CEO of KRMC.
Mike Schnieders, president of Good Sam, said, “This distinction is another example of our commitment to providing the best possible care to our region for almost 100 years now. It’s a real testament to our skilled maternity and NICU staff, including our AirCare medical flight team, for having some of the lowest complication rates in the state. Every new family deserves the perfect start with quality, affordable care close to home.”
Deb Esser, M.D., chief medical officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska, said, “This recognition affirms the high quality and cost-efficient care provided at these facilities.”
Other Nebraska hospitals to be honored included CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, and CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Bryan Medical Center, both in Lincoln.
For more information, visit bcbs.com/bluedistinction.