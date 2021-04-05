Kearney hospitals earn distinction for exceptional maternity care

KEARNEY — Kearney’s two hospitals are among just five Nebraska hospitals that have been placed on the national list of Blue Cross Blue Shields’ Blue Distinction Centers+ for Maternity Care.

Both Kearney Regional Medical Center and CHI Health Good Samaritan’s Labor and Delivery program were awarded BCBS’s top distinction for facilities that demonstrate quality, safety and cost-saving measures.

A Blue Distinction Center is recognized for quality care of mothers and newborns, better overall patient satisfaction, and fewer early elective deliveries.

Programs are awarded the added “plus” for recognized efforts to provide affordable health care with lower complication rates and fewer hospital readmissions. On average, cost of care for births at Blue Distinction Centers+ are 20% less than those at facilities that do not have this ranking.

“We are extremely proud to receive this designation and to be able to recognize our great team of providers, nurses and staff in the Maternity Care Center for the high quality care they provide our patients,” said Bill Calhoun, CEO of KRMC.