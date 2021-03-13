Kearney hospitality took a hard hit when COVID-19 hit the area

KEARNEY — Hospitality has been a leading industry in Kearney and Buffalo County with its 1,800 rooms and lineup of annual events that attract visitors, business leaders and nature enthusiasts from around the state, nation and world.

The Kearney Hub looks back at the last year on how business, the economy and life have been affected locally by the pandemic.

Even after historic flooding in 2019, hotels and motels raked in $28.9 million — enough to rank the city and county fourth in Nebraska in lodging tax collections behind only the metro counties of Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy.

With so much going on, hospitality normally employs 1,500 people in the Kearney area, but the floods of March and July 2019 were mere speed bumps compared with the harm done to local hotels and motels by the coronavirus. The pandemic has caused cancellations and indefinite postponements of numerous meetings, events and family gatherings, leaving motels and hotels with far fewer guests than normal.

The heartbreak of cancellations continues, said Roger Jasnoch, executive director of the Kearney Visitors Bureau. He said Kearney had booked a gathering for October that would have required 2,000 rooms, but last week the event was canceled.