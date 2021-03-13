Kearney hospitality took a hard hit when COVID-19 hit the area

KEARNEY — Hospitality has been a leading industry in Kearney and Buffalo County with its 1,800 rooms and lineup of annual events that attract visitors, business leaders and nature enthusiasts from around the state, nation and world.
The Kearney Hub looks back at the last year on how business, the economy and life have been affected locally by the pandemic.
Even after historic flooding in 2019, hotels and motels raked in $28.9 million — enough to rank the city and county fourth in Nebraska in lodging tax collections behind only the metro counties of Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy.
With so much going on, hospitality normally employs 1,500 people in the Kearney area, but the floods of March and July 2019 were mere speed bumps compared with the harm done to local hotels and motels by the coronavirus. The pandemic has caused cancellations and indefinite postponements of numerous meetings, events and family gatherings, leaving motels and hotels with far fewer guests than normal.
The heartbreak of cancellations continues, said Roger Jasnoch, executive director of the Kearney Visitors Bureau. He said Kearney had booked a gathering for October that would have required 2,000 rooms, but last week the event was canceled.
How to regain conventions and family gatherings, such as wedding receptions, continues to vex Kearney’s hospitality providers, said Jasnoch, underscoring the importance of mass vaccinations for herd immunity against the coronavirus.
“People still are cautious about gathering in large groups,” he said.
Sports events and leisure travelers appear to be rebounding.
“Sports events are leading us out of the slump,” Jasnoch said. Five hundred youth wrestlers competed March 6-7 in Kearney, he said, and, “we have several more wrestling tournaments coming up.”
Based on lodging tax collections for 2020, he estimates hospitality is down about 30% compared with more normal years.
On a scale of 1-10 with 10 being a strong performance, Jasnoch rates the hospitality industry at a “5 or 6.”
He said the rating will improve when conventions and family gatherings return to Kearney.
The rebound can’t come quickly enough, he said, because the Younes Complex anticipates opening its large new convention center and hotel in October. The $50 million facility will accommodate gatherings as large as 2,500 people.
Jasnoch said Nebraska’s largest non-metro counties all are fighting to regain ground lost to the pandemic. Comparing 2020 lodging tax receipts, Sarpy County collected $911,121 and Kearney had $750,427. Third place was Lincoln County at $663,196, and fourth was Hall County at $584,568.
Store shelves emptied
By mid-March 2020, Kearney area shoppers discovered shortages at local supermarkets because shoppers were stockpiling necessities.
Hand sanitizer, produce, bread and other products were gone, but the sold-out necessity people probably will remember most was toilet paper. Some shoppers had to wait days and weeks before they could buy toilet paper.
The product shortage was the result of disruption of the supply chain. Things wouldn’t return to normal for several weeks as purchasers scrambled to refill their stores’ shelves with products people needed.
“The supply chain, fundamentally, is dependent upon the ability to forecast demand. When things are running well, things work well. When there is a significant disruption, it changes consumer behavior, as to what they buy and how they buy it,” said Greg Benson, a professor of supply chain management at UNK.
With the coronavirus crisis creeping across the U.S., some consumers were compelled to stock up. That group included folks who bought six months worth of toilet paper, leaving other shoppers waiting and hoping their turn to buy would arrive soon.
Automakers, Eaton pause
About 500 Eaton Corp. employees in Kearney were idled in mid-March 2020 when the U.S. auto industry declared a weeklong pause in production while industry executives calculated the expected effects from the coronavirus.
Eaton was just one among many businesses where operations were disrupted. Many Kearney businesses had employees sidelined when they contracted the coronavirus. Other companies, such as Parker Hannifin filtration, rearranged assembly lines so employees could safely distance from each other.
Faced with staff shortages as infected employees quarantined at home, some businesses reduced the hours they were open. Some closed temporarily. Many saw bottom lines shrink as shoppers stayed home.
The arrival of the virus forced many businesses to alter how they served customers. Many instituted curbside, contact-free pickup. A number of restaurants closed dining rooms, opting for the safety of drive-thru service.
Effects of the pandemic lingered among Kearney businesses. In late-July, a crew of high school students was sidelined from its detasseling work after one detasseler showed symptoms of COVID-19.
Marooned in Kearney
Jason and Nicole McNeil and their children, Collette and Jaxton of Shanghai, China, were marooned in Kearney after international flights were grounded.
The McNeils were in good hands because Nicole’s mother is Judy Henning, and she happily welcomed them to stay in her home and wait out the coronavirus.
The McNeils were traveling on Jan. 23, 2020, for a Philippines vacation during the Chinese New Year when the tidal wave of coronavirus swept away normal life. Jason is an executive with AutoZone, and travels southeast Asia and India purchasing auto parts and products his company will market in the United States, Mexico and Brazil.
Nicole and the children retreated to Kearney, but Jason hopscotched the globe, making a few more business calls before he also decided he had better go to Kearney.
Henning set up a temporary office so Jason could conduct business from Kearney, and the rest of the McNeils settled into a routine. Collette went to day care, Jaxton stayed with a nanny and Nicole honed her cooking skills.
Finally, in mid-September, the Chinese cleared the McNeils to return to China.
Kearney’s mask mandate
Residents and visitors in Kearney wore masks in public for three months after the Kearney City Council unanimously approved a mask mandate.
The City Council voted 5-0 on Nov. 17 to implement the mandate in response to health care professionals’ urgings for help reducing the spread of COVID-19. In November Kearney’s hospitals had nearly reached capacity and nurses and physicians were physically and emotionally exhausted.
By Feb. 23, when the mandate was scheduled to end, COVID-19 cases had declined to about 10% of their peak, leading many to conclude the mandate had done as intended in slowing the spread of the virus. Many businesses that initiated mask requirements after the mandate was implemented are continuing mask requirements for their customers and employees.
Government offices close
Kearney City Hall and the Buffalo County Courthouse joined many other government offices in making significant changes in their operations to protect staff members and citizens from the coronavirus.
As early as March 2020, Kearney city government and the courthouse limited citizen access. Functions were shifted to telephone and online access, and meetings of the Kearney City Council and Buffalo County Board were conducted virtually. Elected officials and government staffers met from the safety of their homes until accommodations, such as social distance markings on the floor, sanitizer stations and plexiglass barriers helped reduce the chances of virus spread in government buildings.
Changes also were necessary during the county’s property valuation protests and the general election, when many county residents voted by mail rather than at polling places.
Entertainment options limited
Arts and entertainment venues struggled from the beginning of the pandemic. Live shows were postponed or canceled by Kearney Community Theatre, Crane River Theater and The World Theatre. The Museum of Nebraska Art closed for an extended period, awaiting a safe time to reopen.
The World Theatre was unable to screen films or stage live shows, but the pandemic failed to prevent the vintage 1927 theater’s leadership from providing the community some entertainment in the form of a pop-up, drive-in movie theater at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Each weekend The World screened favorite drive-in films. Some of the proceeds were shared with other cultural groups and nonprofits.
Having the front door locked didn’t prevent The World from proceeding with a major $700,000 renovation and upgrade to its balcony, stage and lobby area. The theater reopened in March 2021 for limited audiences.