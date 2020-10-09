Kearney hospital using drugs that can ease COVID-19 symptoms, still experimental

She said remdesivir is a bit like Tamiflu, which cannot cure the flu but can shorten its course or lessen it severity.

Dexamethasone

Dexamethasone is corticosteroid. Stofer said information from trials in the United Kingdom shows that it can help with the onset of acute respiratory illness, “but there are risks to any patient with steroids, and the timing and dose are not completely evident in literature.”

She said this drug is most effective in patients with moderate cases of COVID-19 who do not require oxygen, but she cautioned that these results are from short-term studies on smaller populations.

“We know more, and every day new things are being discovered, but nothing is a for-sure or a cure. We’re just trying to find the right answers to limiting the progression of COVID-19, and its severity,” she said.

KRMC also has used convalescent plasma, which is taken from people who have recovered from COVID-19. Used safely, it is believed to supply a COVID-19 patient with antibodies that will lower his or her load of infection.

However, she said its effectiveness still is questionable. “We’re trying to determine how what donors have the best (antibodies in their) plasma. That’s still an unknown,” she said.