Kearney, Holdrege to host prescription drug take back events Saturday

KEARNEY — The Drug Enforcement Administration’s 19th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at four area locations.
The Kearney sites are the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office at 2025 Ave. A and the north parking lot at CHI Health Good Samaritan, 10 W. 33rd St.
In Phelps County, drugs can be taken to the Holdrege Police Department, 813 Fifth Ave., or Holdrege Middle School, 600 14th Ave.
Any prescription medication that is unused can be returned, no questions asked. Keeping such medications around the house can allow them to fall into young hands or to be used by people for whom they were not prescribed. Consequences of these and other actions can be dangerous and even life-threatening.
This event is planned at 200 sites in five Midwestern states.
