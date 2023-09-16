Peterson Senior Activity Center
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney.
Phone: 308-233-3278
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events.
Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; take-out 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches, or a grilled chicken BLT salad, must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month. No changes to take-out lunches after 8 a.m.
Lunch cost: $7.50 dine-in for those under 60; $8 for take-out. $5.50 suggested dining-in donation for those 60 and older; $6 for take-out. Cash (exact amount), a check or a pre-paid punch card are accepted.
Website: www.cityofkearney.org
Lunch Menu:
Monday: Lasagna
Tuesday: Chipped beef
Wednesday: Seafood pasta salad
Thursday: Teriyaki chicken breast
Friday: Cheddar bacon chopped steak
ACTIVITIES:
MONDAY:
9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming
1:15 p.m. Drop in cribbage, pinochle
5 p.m. Burger & bunco
TUESDAY:
8:30 a.m. Motivated Men
9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: balance & posture
9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames
10:30 a.m. Pickleball
1:15 p.m. Drop-in watercolor
1:15 p.m. Hand and Foot
1:30-3:30 p.m. Music jam
4-5 p.m. Tech help
WEDNESDAY:
9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming
9:30 a.m. Craft class
1:30 p.m. Drop-in 10-pt. pitch
THURSDAY:
8:30 a.m. Motivated Men
9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames
9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: strength
Noon: Kearney Live Music
1 p.m. Gentle yoga
1:15 Drop-in pinochle, bridge, mah jong
1:40 p.m. Gentle yoga — beginners
5:30 p.m. Yoga
6 p.m. Line dance — beginners
FRIDAY:
9 a.m. Line dance — adv. beginners
10:15 a.m. Line dance — intermediate
1:15 p.m. Drop-in 10-pt. pitch
Phelps County Senior Citizen Center
Location: 416 Garfield St., Holdrege
Phone: 308-995-5345
Handibus number: 308-995-6788 ($1 per ride)
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
Quilting, card playing and pool are offered all day, every day
Lunch: Must be reserved by 10 a.m. for that day. A chef salad can be substituted for the entree if the order is made by 10 a.m. Call 308-995-5345.
Lunch served inside 11:30 a.m. Drive-thru lunches available 11:45 a.m. to noon.
Suggested donation is $5 for those under 60, and $4 for those 60 and over.
Grab & Go and Delivery meals include a 50-cent charge for containers. Meal tickets are available with this cost included. Call 308-995-5345.
Lunch Menu:
Monday: Taco salad
Tuesday: Creamed chicken over mashed potatoes
Wednesday: Ham
Thursday: Roast beef
Friday: Center closed; floating holiday
ACTIVITIES:
MONDAY:
1 p.m. Quilting
TUESDAY:
12:30 Quarterly birthday/anniversary party
WEDNESDAY:
8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monthly Kearney trip
THURSDAY:
1-3 p.m. Foot Clinic