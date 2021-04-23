Kearney High's McCarty joins Rothermich to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

KEARNEY — A Kearney High School band member has been selected to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as a member of the 2021 Macy’s Great American Marching Band.

Daniel McCarty, KHS junior, will join students from every state in America selected to participate in this elite marching band. McCarty joins fellow band member, Ben Rothermich, who was selected earlier this year. McCarty plays the trumpet.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m excited to make the Macy’s Day Parade because I’ve spent hours and hours practicing my trumpet,” said McCarty. “It’s awesome to see my work is paying off. I’m excited to meet new band students from all over the country.”

“Daniel is a passionate young man who loves playing the trumpet and taking advantage of every opportunity he can find to do just that,” said KHS director of bands Nathan LeFeber. “He has worked so hard to become one of the best trumpet players we have in the band, and we are thrilled to have him represent Nebraska, Kearney and the KHS Band in New York City this fall.”

During their stay in New York City, the band members will visit some of the most famous and popular attractions like Times Square, see a Broadway show, attend a leadership workshop and celebrate Thanksgiving with new friends at a dinner dance. The band members will march in the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in front of more than 2.5 million spectators along the parade route and