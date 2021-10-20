Kearney High's Key Club plans fun things at trunk or treat

KEARNEY — The Kearney High School Key Club hope to scare away hunger with a trunk or treat Oct. 30.

The group typically goes door to door the day before Halloween to trick-or-treat for nonperishable food items to donate to local food pantries. They were unable to trick-or-treat last year due to the pandemic, and they wanted to get the entire community involved this year.

“We are a volunteer organization. The whole purpose of our club is serving the community. We just want to involve the community more,” said Vice President Lauren Kohtz.

The Key Club also wanted to provide a sense of normalcy for kids.

“I feel like if I was a kid, this would be really fun to go to. You always look up to the high schoolers and stuff,” said President Emma Bonsall.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There will be about 20 trunks set up from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30 in the north staff parking lot at KHS. Families are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items that will be donated to the Jubilee Center and the KHS Food Pantry. Kids aged 0-12 are encouraged to dress in costume for the event.