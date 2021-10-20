Kearney High's Key Club plans fun things at trunk or treat

KEARNEY — The Kearney High School Key Club hope to scare away hunger with a trunk or treat Oct. 30.
The group typically goes door to door the day before Halloween to trick-or-treat for nonperishable food items to donate to local food pantries. They were unable to trick-or-treat last year due to the pandemic, and they wanted to get the entire community involved this year.
“We are a volunteer organization. The whole purpose of our club is serving the community. We just want to involve the community more,” said Vice President Lauren Kohtz.
The Key Club also wanted to provide a sense of normalcy for kids.
“I feel like if I was a kid, this would be really fun to go to. You always look up to the high schoolers and stuff,” said President Emma Bonsall.
There will be about 20 trunks set up from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30 in the north staff parking lot at KHS. Families are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items that will be donated to the Jubilee Center and the KHS Food Pantry. Kids aged 0-12 are encouraged to dress in costume for the event.
The students began planning the trunk or treat in August. They had to receive permission from the administration to organize the event, contact every club at the school to see if they would like to take part and reach out to businesses for sponsorships. HyVee, Cash-Wa and Blessing Construction are sponsors for the event.
Each club will have their own trunk decorated and will dress up in their own theme. The Key Club plans to dress as hippies. There will be yard games and other activities for families to enjoy during the trunk or treat.
The Key Club members hope to make the trunk or treat an annual occurrence that will continue to grow each year.
“I think it’s just cool to see how excited all our officers are. We are just excited to serve the community. That is the goal of the club is service. It’s just cool,” Kohtz said.