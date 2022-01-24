Kearney High's Jack Mundorf ties Bearcat free throw record, but miss seals win

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The team responded with a 9-0 start that included 3-point baskets by Mundorf and Will Vanderbeek and a three-point play by Parker Wise. But Southwest (8-5) came roaring back with a 12-0 run.

“We were able to get out to an early lead because they weren’t making shots. When they did, then they were able to get into their pressure. As soon as they went to their pressure for the first time, it took us a little while to get into how we were supposed to break it,” Beranek said. “And once we kind of figured out what we were supposed to do take care of the basketball, we didn’t allow them to speed us up.”

By halftime, the Bearcats led 33-23. They stretched the margin to 14 on a 3-pointer by Wise with 2:44 left in the third quarter.

Then the Silverhawks started chipping away. Taking advantage of some missed shots, turnovers and short possessions, the Silverhawks pulled within one point on a 3-point basket by Bhan Buom with 2:06 to play.