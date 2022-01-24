Kearney High's Jack Mundorf ties Bearcat free throw record, but miss seals win

KEARNEY — Jack Mundorf had the chance to break the Kearney High School record for making the most consecutive free throws.
He tied the record with his 24th straight free throw with 1.1 seconds left in Saturday’s game with Lincoln Southwest, giving the Bearcats a 59-58 lead.
Then, under orders from coach Drake Beranek, he missed on purpose.
The Silverhawks’ Lucas Helms grabbed the rebound, launched a true full-court heave, and kept the Bearcats in suspense until the ball bounced off the backboard to preserve Kearney’s 1-point win.
The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Bearcats (7-7), who were routed by Lincoln Pius X, 74-26, on Friday.
“We obviously yesterday kind of ran into a buzz saw,” Beranek said. “But the response from our group is something that can be expected out of these kids every time, so I’m just really proud of the way they competed tonight, especially after last night.”
Beranek sowed the seeds of Saturday’s victory before the team took the floor.
“We talked about what it means to be from central Nebraska. There’s a lot of people out here that have tough days and rough days. And everybody gets back up the next day and they go compete today again. ... We really kind of went back to where we’re from and how we’re raised and really leaned into that,” he said.
The team responded with a 9-0 start that included 3-point baskets by Mundorf and Will Vanderbeek and a three-point play by Parker Wise. But Southwest (8-5) came roaring back with a 12-0 run.
“We were able to get out to an early lead because they weren’t making shots. When they did, then they were able to get into their pressure. As soon as they went to their pressure for the first time, it took us a little while to get into how we were supposed to break it,” Beranek said. “And once we kind of figured out what we were supposed to do take care of the basketball, we didn’t allow them to speed us up.”
By halftime, the Bearcats led 33-23. They stretched the margin to 14 on a 3-pointer by Wise with 2:44 left in the third quarter.
Then the Silverhawks started chipping away. Taking advantage of some missed shots, turnovers and short possessions, the Silverhawks pulled within one point on a 3-point basket by Bhan Buom with 2:06 to play.
“We have to be cleaner with three, four (minutes) to go. We have to make sure we’re moving it and taking a great (shot), especially when they have foul trouble,” Beranek said. “We’re in the double bonus, we have to be getting downhill, actually milk 30 seconds off the clock and then making a great play out there.”
The Bearcats got to the free-throw line enough to get the victory, making 13 of 17 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Vanderbeek, who had 11 points in the first half, finished with 14. Jack Dahlgren, who was 7 of 10 from the line, and Wise finished with 13 points.
Ben Hunzeker led Lincoln Southwest with 19 points.
The Bearcats have a busy week ahead of them by playing at Omaha Northwest on Tuesday, at North Platte on Thursday and then at home against Lincoln High on Saturday.