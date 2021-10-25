Kearney High wrestling champ brings home international trophy in jiu jitsu

KEARNEY — Former Kearney High wrestler Dante Rodriguez brought home three state championships as a high school wrestler, but his trophy-winning days aren’t finished.
Rodriguez was champion of the blue belt division at the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation championships. The event at Garland, Texas, attracted competitors from the United States and several foreign countries.
Rodriguez coaches wrestling at Kearney Combat Sports and Fitness at 2219 Central Ave. in downtown Kearney.
Alex Weaver, the jiu jitsu instructor at the martial arts gym, said blue belt is a lower rank in jiu jitsu, but considering the athletes who Rodriguez defeated were from Japan, Brazil, Canada and other nations, Rodriguez’s championship is legitimate.
Explaining his winning match, or “fight” as matches are called in jiu jitsu, Rodriguez said his opponent took him down, but as the two fell to the mat Rodriguez maneuvered into a “guillotine” choke hold, and the opponent “tapped,” or surrendered.
Wrestling and jiu jitsu are similar, Weaver said, but a wrestler is defeated if his shoulders touch the mat. In jiu jitsu, the fight continues until one wrestler can force his competitor into submission. That can mean choking, painful hold or even broken bones, but that’s only in the most serious contests.
Rodriguez said he enjoys coaching wrestling and he’s excited about the challenge of adapting his wrestling skills to jiu jitsu, but his top goal now is to have a happy family. That means caring for his “lady” and their child, he said.
In addition to coaching at Kearney Combat Sports and Fitness Rodriguez works at West Pharmaceutical.
Rodriguez said his father started him wrestling at age 3. He wrestled at the high school level at Grand Island and Kearney, and then at Division I universities Iowa State and Northern Colorado. He has the marks of a wrestler, including cauliflower ears and pain in his right elbow that has had most of its cartilage removed, but Weaver said Rodriguez “has a Ferrari for a body.”
“I’m thankful he’s here. He’s a very humble guy,” said Weaver.
In addition to family, Rodriguez said there is room for other goals, such as improving his skills and knowledge of jiu jitsu. He approaches the topic from a methodical perspective developed from years on the wrestling mat.
He said one of the challenges of his life was bringing up his grades to be eligible for the wrestling team.
He said the championship from the tournament in Texas tells him he’s on the right track with jiu jitsu. “It’s just a stress reliever, but winning the tournament is a feeling of accomplishment.”
Kearney Combat Sports and Fitness opened in 2016 in downtown Kearney, Weaver said. The gym has about 80-100 members. Weaver said the members have different motivations, either to get fit or to become better competitors in wrestling and martial arts. Weaver can be reached at 308-746-3500.