Kearney High wrestling champ brings home international trophy in jiu jitsu

Rodriguez said he enjoys coaching wrestling and he’s excited about the challenge of adapting his wrestling skills to jiu jitsu, but his top goal now is to have a happy family. That means caring for his “lady” and their child, he said.

In addition to coaching at Kearney Combat Sports and Fitness Rodriguez works at West Pharmaceutical.

Rodriguez said his father started him wrestling at age 3. He wrestled at the high school level at Grand Island and Kearney, and then at Division I universities Iowa State and Northern Colorado. He has the marks of a wrestler, including cauliflower ears and pain in his right elbow that has had most of its cartilage removed, but Weaver said Rodriguez “has a Ferrari for a body.”

“I’m thankful he’s here. He’s a very humble guy,” said Weaver.

In addition to family, Rodriguez said there is room for other goals, such as improving his skills and knowledge of jiu jitsu. He approaches the topic from a methodical perspective developed from years on the wrestling mat.

He said one of the challenges of his life was bringing up his grades to be eligible for the wrestling team.