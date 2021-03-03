Kearney High volleyball coach, Jessica Day, resigns

KEARNEY — Jessica Day has submitted her resignation, effective March 1, 2021, as the KHS varsity volleyball coach.

She wants to focus on teaching and spend more time with her family. Along with coaching volleyball, she is a social studies teacher at Kearney High School.

“It is with a heavy heart that I resign as the head volleyball coach at Kearney High School. I have dedicated six years to being the volleyball coach, and now it is time for me to focus on my teaching and my family,” said Day. “I want to thank all my players, assistant coaches and the KHS administration for all their hard work and dedication to the KHS volleyball program. I look forward to watching this program continue to grow and flourish in the future.”

“Kearney Public Schools appreciates Mrs. Day’s years of service to Kearney High School and our student-athletes,” said Ryan Hogue, KHS activities director/assistant principal. “We are happy to say that Mrs. Day will continue her teaching duties for the district.”

Day has been teaching since 2001 and has been at KHS since 2006. Day’s volleyball record is 110-96 over six years as head coach, including 83-54 over the last four years. She also led the team to five straight district runners-up.