Kearney High thespians present live, live stream of 'Midsummer Night's Dream'

KEARNEY — Vicky DeWald, director of theater at Kearney High School, considers theater as a way to engage students in high level problem solving.
“I have a stagecraft class,” she said. “That class not only learns what it takes to design a portion of the show such as costumes and makeup, but a couple days a week they come in here to work on the set. We discuss the set, how to build it and how to troubleshoot it. A lot of theater is answering questions and figuring out how to do it.”
DeWald teaches her students how to safely build the elements of the set.
“There are a lot of power tools in here,” she noted. “We all learn how to use them, how to do it safely, how to build and paint — and build and paint.”
For Kearney High School’s production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by William Shakespeare, her stagecraft team must design and build a set that covers a large stage at the high school.
“The set is enormous. The stage is 80 feet wide,” she said. “It’s not a drawback for a big show like this because we fill up the stage. We also have what we call a mid traveler curtain, a black curtain we can open and close in the middle of the stage. We have a couple of locations in the show. In front of the mid traveler, it’s ancient Athens and then behind the mid traveler is the forest where most of the action happens.”
The Kearney High School Theatre Department will present “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” directed by DeWald and Clayton Moyer, at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the high school’s CHAT.
General admission is $10. Admission for students is $8.
A streaming version of the play is available only at 7 p.m. Thursday. The cost for streaming the show is $25.
The comedy revolves around a series of plots and subplots involving four Athenian lovers. One of the subplots features a group of six amateur actors who rehearse a play they hope to perform for a wedding of the lovers. All of the characters find themselves under the influence of forest fairies who manipulate the humans for their own amusement.
DeWald took a few liberties with the setting of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and used a steampunk look for some of the characters.
“Fortunately Mr. Shakespeare is very flexible about how we do his show,” she joked. “I thought it would really be fun for the fairies to go steampunk because it’s a fantasy land. You can be anything you want here. I thought the kids would enjoy dressing as steampunk and they are enjoying it.”
DeWald kept the scenes of ancient Athens as the audience would imagine — togas and and tunics.
“Part of doing steampunk is that little surprise when you open up and everybody looks a little different,” DeWald said. “The audience might ask, what’s going on here? But the students are having a good time with it.”
For purists, the director keeps an important idea in mind when performing Shakespeare.
“He’s timeless,” DeWald said. “Everything he wrote in his period also applies today. And that’s why so much of what we hear and see in movies and theater is based on what he did. It does translate well and I think people will easily understand as they see the show.”
She kept the plot the same and retained the language of the original script.
“We will be using Shakespearean language,” DeWald said. “We went to MyShakespeare.com which is a wonderful website. It not only has the Shakespearean language, it has the modern language next to it so you can understand what each character is saying in a monologue. We spent a considerable amount of time doing that so students can understand what their characters are saying to tell the story.”
DeWald considers an understanding of Shakespeare as a gift to her students.
“So much of what we read is based in Shakespeare,” she said. “And they also have more stories to read in high school, if they haven’t already. They’re reading “Macbeth” and other Shakespearean stories. They will have that language behind them to help understand and make sense of the plays. If the students go on to college, it will be helpful to their college education.”