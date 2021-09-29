Kearney High thespians present live, live stream of 'Midsummer Night's Dream'

“Part of doing steampunk is that little surprise when you open up and everybody looks a little different,” DeWald said. “The audience might ask, what’s going on here? But the students are having a good time with it.”

For purists, the director keeps an important idea in mind when performing Shakespeare.

“He’s timeless,” DeWald said. “Everything he wrote in his period also applies today. And that’s why so much of what we hear and see in movies and theater is based on what he did. It does translate well and I think people will easily understand as they see the show.”

She kept the plot the same and retained the language of the original script.

“We will be using Shakespearean language,” DeWald said. “We went to MyShakespeare.com which is a wonderful website. It not only has the Shakespearean language, it has the modern language next to it so you can understand what each character is saying in a monologue. We spent a considerable amount of time doing that so students can understand what their characters are saying to tell the story.”

DeWald considers an understanding of Shakespeare as a gift to her students.