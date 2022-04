Kearney High Theater to present four shows of 'Guys and Dolls'

KEARNEY — Gambler Nathan Detroit has few options for the location of his big craps game.

Needing $1,000 to pay a garage owner to host the game, Nathan bets Sky Masterson that Sky can't get virtuous Sarah Brown out on a date. Despite some resistance, Sky negotiates a date with her in exchange for bringing people into her mission. Meanwhile, Nathan’s longtime fiancée, Adelaide, wants him to go legit and marry her.

The production, “Guys and Dolls,” with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, is directed by Clayton Moyer and Vicky DeWald. Choreography is provided by Mariah Murrish, and rehearsal piano accompaniment provided by Thomas Prentice. The orchestra will be composed of students, teachers and community members.

Performances will be April 28-May 1 in the Kearney High School Concert Hall and Theater. Performance times will be at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.

All tickets will be reserved seating, sold online at https://kearneyhs.booktix.com/.

Ticket prices are $15, $20 or $25 adults; $10 K-12 students; and free for children 4 and younger. Order your tickets early for best seating.

With songs like “Fugue for Tinhorns,” “A Bushel and a Peck,” “Take Back Your Mink,” “Luck Be a Lady” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” this musical will have you tapping your toes and singing along.