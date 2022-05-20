Kearney High teams place in finance competitions

KEARNEY — A Kearney High School team earned second place in the Western Nebraska Personal Finance Competition.

The Personal Finance challenge is a state-wide competition that starts with an online test for all schools in Nebraska. There are three regions which include Lincoln, Omaha and Western Nebraska.

Teams of three or four compete by taking the test and then their individual scores are added together. Questions cover principles of finance including money management, credit, investing and insurance.

The Kearney High team included Lindsay Miller, Barnabas Anderson, Isabella Cao and Camden Miller. They placed second in the Western Nebraska Region and eighth overall in the state.

The second KHS team of Barnabas Anderson and Emily Korb placed third in the Western Nebraska Region and qualified for the Finance Challenge State Finals Competition. Emily and Barnabas were given a hypothetical family scenario and had two hours to create a presentation to be given in front of a panel of judges on their financial recommendations for the family.

“I was very proud of Emily and Barnabas and how they performed at the state competition,” stated Jordan Reinertson, KHS business teacher. “It gave the students an opportunity to demonstrate what they’ve learned in class to a real-life family scenario and what they would do to improve the family’s financial well-being.”