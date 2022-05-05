Kearney High students win $2K for distracted driving safety video

KEARNEY — Four young men pile into a ruby red Ford Mustang and begin barreling down the street, cranking up the radio and shouting at each other over the seats.

Another young man in a separate vehicle is shown at an intersection with a green light. The Mustang thunders down the road toward his vehicle.

“Red light, red light,” shouts a frightened voice as the video fades to black with tires screeching and the sound of cars colliding. The public service announcement, “Red Regrets,” is the work of Kearney High School students in Robert Goff’s Media Productions II class.

The video recently won National Safety Council Nebraska Chapter’s “Beat Distracted Video” PSA Video Contest for Class A. The video was created by senior Spencer Kearn, juniors McKenna Baer, Gavin Goodner and Myles Nelson, and sophomores Asher Saulsbury and Mitchell Brandt.

On Wednesday, National Safety Council, Nebraska Health Educator Hayden Romig came to KHS to present the students with a banner and a check for $2,000.

The students in the video production class were working on a PSA unit when Goff explained to them how there are contests for this type of video production. Goff found this particular contest about distracted driving and explained the rules to the students.

He explained that they need to find facts to base their video around. The particular facts “Red Regrets” focused on was distractions result in 58% of all teen crashes and 10% of all teen fatalities involved distracted drivers.

“It’s an issue that happens with everybody. We are around these people every single day. These are our friends and our peers that could easily be the result of one of these accidents,” said Brandt.

The group took about three weeks to create, produce and edit the video, and they watched all the other PSAs that were submitted.

The statistics about teens and distracted driving stuck with them, but they also gained valuable experience producing the video. Kearn decided to change his major at Concordia University from youth ministry to media productions and film.

The film can be viewed at safenebraska.org/beatdistracteddrivingpsa. It will stream on platforms such as Hulu, and it will be launched through CBS, NBC and CW in Kearney and Lincoln. The money the students won will go toward a new video switcher and wireless TV camera for KHS.

As a generation who has grown up with technology, they have so much to teach everyone else, said Romig.

“These kids, they know nothing different. They’ve grown up with it. They know how to use it appropriately. So looking to the future and looking up to them it’s important. Not just that, these guys are gonna go out and tell their mom and dad and grandma and grandpa to put your seatbelt on. Don’t text and drive because they get it,” he added.