Kearney High students shovel up a profit in season's first big snow

KEARNEY – Wednesday’s snowstorm was perfect timing for Kearney High students Baker Bertrand and Ben Knoell.

As the two heard predictions Tuesday of nearly a foot of snow, they got an idea: If school is closed Wednesday, why not start a snowplowing business?

That’s exactly what they did.

“We made a plan at school Tuesday. If we had school off, we’d do this,” Ben said Thursday morning.

The two quickly christened their new business BB Plows and spread the word. They got nearly a dozen calls. By Thursday morning, they were out early shoveling and using a snowblower to clear snow from sidewalks and driveways.

Ben is a senior at KHS, Baker is a junior. The snowblower belonged to Ben’s parents, Kami and Chris Knoell. The shovel belonged to Baker’s parents, Tyson and Jaime Bertrand.

They paused for lunch Thursday before working two more jobs in the afternoon. They are excited about their new venture. “Our prices are competitive,” Ben said.

The two joined thousands who headed outside Thursday morning to clear snow from their driveways and sidewalks so they could get out to walk their dogs, stock up on groceries and get back to work.

On West 40th Street, Derek Harris maneuvered his snowblower back and forth in front of his house as a rooster tail of snow flew behind it. Phil Landon did the same a few houses down.

One block north, Kayla Wiedel played in the snow. She dressed her 11-month-old son Baylen in a cranberry snowsuit and warm gray hat. She then took him outside, put him on a red plastic saucer and gave him a little ride down a gently sloping driveway. She’s a nurse at CHI Health Good Samaritan who had Wednesday and Thursday off.

Across the street, Keith Tillotson, a longtime professional wetland scientist who now works part time at Miller & Associates, was finishing up the arduous job of scooping snow off his driveway, but he wasn’t complaining.

“I used to have a treehouse in my backyard,” Tillotson said. “I love to shovel. I love to work outdoors.”

Tom Martin, retired philosophy professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, stood on his front stoop admiring the nearly foot-high snowfall. He loves the snow. Years ago, he lived in Flagstaff, Arizona, and hiked through the nearby picturesque, often snowy Oak Creek Canyon.

“Isn’t this beautiful?” he said. “Especially at night.”

Shoveled walks, slick streets – and more snow on the way in Kearney Winter storm in Kearney area Snow shoveling Snow on West 39th Street Snow on cars Snow Motorists in the snow Snow at 44th St. and 2nd Ave. Snow on 56th St. and 2nd Ave. Snow plow at Ace at W. 56th St. Holdrege residential snow Shoveling snow at The Sterling Apartments Cale Abramson assists Kearney resident I-80 closed Snowbound Trucks Snowplows

FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Mary Jane Skala shares her memorable stories from 2022 Choosing my favorite stories from 2022 is like selecting my favorite piece in a box of chocolate. I’ve been a journalist for 52 years, but I still get wide-eyed at the joy, toughness and resilience of people I interview. Here are five of the most memorable of 2022. maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com Tony Crouse Tony Crouse has transformed the Shelton Library since he became the director in July 2021. He has increased visitors, bought new books, formed… Dean Hanson Dean Hanson, the pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasanton and Faith Lutheran in Hazard, celebrated his 30th year in the ministry in 2022.… Carol Larson and Andrea Pearson Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers Public Health Department, told me in early fall that suicide was a darker health threat now than C… Paul Schinkel I savor adventure, so interviewing Schinkel after he hiked the 700-mile Camino de Santiago in Spain was fascinating. His sparkling eyes, his w… David Bauer David Bauer, retired director of choral music at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, has battled multiple myeloma in the past three years. …