Kearney High students get a taste for teaching with Bearcat Preschool

KEARNEY — For two weeks this fall, Kellee Vornhagen’s classroom at Kearney High School is transformed into the Bearcat Preschool.

Toys and blocks are neatly stacked along the walls. An alphabet rug covers the floor, and classroom tables are lowered to accommodate 4- to 5-year-old students. For over 25 years, KHS students in the child development class have welcomed younger children into their class for a two-week preschool in the fall and spring.

Lucille Stone began the program over 25 years ago, and Kathy Gifford, KPS Board of Education member and retired teacher, continued the tradition when she taught the class. She continues to volunteer her time to help with the preschool.

Before the preschoolers step into the KHS classroom, the child development students create lesson plans, and they practice the lessons with one another.

“Some of the kids have lots of experience working with kids, and some don’t have any at all. So, we try to encourage no matter what experience you have, they are all expected to lead an activity, to be completely 100% engaged when the kids are here,” Vornhagen said.

Throughout the two weeks, the students take turns teaching, observing and researching. They focus on child development, including physical, cognitive and social/emotional development.

“We talk about the value of reading, the value of physical activity and social skills,” said Vorgnhagen.

Each day, the preschoolers have a snack and do a variety of activities, including working on letters and numbers, a science lesson and qualitative activities to work as a team.

“For the little kids, they are getting such a wide variety of experiences and activities. There is so much one-on-one because we have so many teachers. The ratio is one-to-one almost all of the time,” Vornhagen said. “They are making new friends with the little kids and the big kids, and they are in the school. I know lots of the parents have said, ‘Oh we get to go to the big school.’ They are excited.”

Sophomore Kyla Cook has always been interested in working with children, and the class has helped her to not only better understand the preschoolers, but also her peers.

“I feel like they honestly helped me learn more about the people that surround me, how to think more about them and understand them better. Because it’s harder to understand kids, I feel like because they don’t always know how to get the words out. So you learn more about body language,” she explained.

The high school students have learned how to think on their feet to keep the preschoolers’ attention. They’ve learned different tricks to keep the class in order, such as asking the students to put a bubble in their mouth instead of telling them to be quiet. Simon Says also gets an immediate response from the preschoolers.

The preschoolers’ excitement to be in school has been infectious, and Vornhagen has seen the enormous impact the little kids have on the older students.

“The high school kids, their understanding of teamwork, problem solving, thinking on their feet, communication, it’s been amazing to watch. It’s so good for them to know they have to come prepared. They have to come ready to give all their energy for these little kids, and that the kids are counting on them,” she said.

Bearcat Preschool has given the high school students a better idea if they’d like to pursue a career working with children. Cook is interested in becoming a pediatric nurse, while her classmate Lucy Estrada is considering becoming a caseworker for children.

This is Vornhagen’s first year at Kearney High School after spending many years teaching science at Sunrise Middle School in Kearney. For her, the class has been one of the best experiences she has ever had as a teacher.

“I look at our opportunity to influence children as one of the greatest responsibilities that we have as adults. For the high school kids, it is an opportunity to learn about working with kids. They will all grow up to be adults that have children in their lives, whether they are parents or whether they are in jobs that work with kids,” she said. “This gives them a good understanding of the development of a child and especially the development of early childhood and how incredibly important these years are in the development of these kids as a whole person for the rest of their lives.”