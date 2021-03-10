Kearney High students' ceramics to be displayed at national exhibit

KEARNEY — Ceramic artwork from three Kearney High School students was selected for the National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition.
The exhibition is an annual juried ceramic competition for K-12 students in the United States designed to showcase the best K-12 ceramic work made annually in the U.S.
The ceramic work of the KHS students was submitted by art instructor Katrina Olmstead and has been selected to be included in this virtual exhibition that begins March 19.
The following students were selected to participate:
- Brooklyn Liljehorn, senior, Guerilla, 2020, and Plight of the Giraffe, 2020
- Shelby Prascher, sophomore, Ravenous, 2020
- Elizabeth Bean, senior, Mad Woman, 2020
“This is truly an honor that four artworks created by our students have been chosen to be included in this exhibition. I am always so impressed with my students and all their hard work,” said Olmstead. “They really have to place their trust in me as their instructor and invest in the process. Through entering this exhibition, they are competing with schools across the country, some of which are art schools. I am always beyond proud of what our students can do!”
The total number of entries this year was 668, submitted by 83 teachers across the United States. Of those submissions, only 147 were included in the exhibition. Marge Levy was the juror of the 24th annual National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition and considered each piece of artwork.
This is the second year that Brooklyn Liljehorn’s artwork has been accepted into this exhibition. “She is truly talented and has worked very hard during and outside of school to achieve this high level of skill,” Olmstead said.
More information on the annual exhibition can be found at https://www.k12clay.org.