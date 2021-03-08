Kearney High student part of elite Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade band

KEARNEY — Kearney High School junior Ben Rothermich has been selected to participate in the 2021 Macy’s Great American Marching Band.

Rothermich was selected by the Music Festivals & Tours, Macy’s and the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. He will have the honor of joining other students from every state in America as a member of this elite marching band and band front.

Rothermich plays the flute and piccolo.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience only possible with the support of my family, friends and the band directors,” said Rothermich. “I am really looking forward to representing KHS on a national level.”

Rothermich submitted a recording of his playing and marching last month to be accepted.

“Ben is very passionate about music and is always striving for new opportunities and finding ways to improve himself,” said Nathan LeFeber, KHS band director. “Ben continues to grow as a musician and is one of our finest members.”

During his stay in New York City, he will visit some of the most famous and popular attractions like Times Square, see a New York show, attend a leadership workshop and celebrate Thanksgiving with other selected students.

Rothermich will march in the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in front of more than 2.5 million spectators along the parade route and 50 million worldwide TV viewers.