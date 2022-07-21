Kearney High student earns Gold Seal at national FBLA

KEARNEY — Kearney High School earned the Gold Seal Chapter Award and Taylor Wickham of KHS earned sixth place in economics in the National FBLA Conference this month.

The Gold Seal Award recognizes outstanding local chapters for active participation in projects and programs identified with the goals of FBLA. Wickham was one of 98 Top Ten awards brought home by Nebraska members.

More than 400 students, advisers and guests from the state of Nebraska attended the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference in June in Chicago. Nebraska FBLA middle school and high school members competed in 79 competitive events.

More than 12,000 FBLA members from 48 states attended the conference.

Students attended educational sessions with industry leaders and elected a national student officer team. More than 700 middle school students, 8,200 high school students and nearly 600 college students competed in a variety of national events.

The National Leadership Conference is the culmination of students’ hard work over the previous academic year and an opportunity to showcase the skills and knowledge gained in the classroom.

Nebraska FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences.