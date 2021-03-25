Kearney High speech team has best showing at state since 1976

KEARNEY — The Kearney High School speech team earned Class A runner-up at the state tournament.

KHS had six events place in the finals.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The KHS team includes Quinn Bunger, Alyex Lehn, Robbie Exstrom, Henry Stelling, Owen Biggs, Layla Rivera, Layla Bombeck, Stella Klingelhoefer, Maleah Wright, Karson Walters, Eli Cordes, Jacob Sykes, Mackenzie Krull and Kalu Obasi.

According to KHS speech coach Katie Sladek, this is the first time that KHS has placed above third place as a team since 1976. This is Sladek’s second year with the team, and her first year as head coach.

It is Michelle Bombeck’s first year as assistant coach.

The individuals who placed at state include: Kalu Obasi, sixth in Extemporaneous Speaking; Quinn Bunger, third in Entertainment Speaking; Quinn Bunger and Robbie Exstrom, third in Duet Acting; Layla Bombeck, Layla Rivera, Stella Klingelhoefer, Henry Stelling, sixth in Oral Interpretation of Drama; Owen Biggs, fifth in Humorous Prose; Robbie Exstrom, third in Poetry.