Kearney High soccer teams plan fundraiser for Opava

KEARNEY — The Kearney High School soccer teams will hold a fundraiser Tuesday for Opava, Czech Republic, when KHS plays at home against Grand Island.

The girls’ team game begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys’ contest at 7:30 p.m. KHS Student Council and KHS class officers will staff two donation stations. One will be inside by the concession stand. The other will be outside on the mezzanine level.

In addition, a bucket will be passed around the crowd once during each game, according to Scott Steinbrook, the varsity soccer coach.

Between the games, the Student Council will present a check for $2,000 to the Sister Cities organization. Mayor Stan Clouse will accept it. Funds raised Tuesday evening also will go toward this effort, as will $11,000 in public donations collected by the The Kearney Sister City-Opava Help Ukraine Fund.

In addition, Steinbrook said the Bearcat media production classes are designing scoreboard graphics to show Kearney’s support for Ukraine and the refugees who have fled that county and arrived in Opava, which is Kearney’s sister city. Opava is 200 miles west of Ukraine.

“Our student athletes never fail to help out with special events, especially when it comes to helping those in need,” Lerrin Rose, coach of the girls soccer team, said.

“Whether it be the Kids and Dreams Foundation, Goodfellows, TOPSoccer or assisting our Sister City, we are all in and make so many memories in doing so. We are excited for the Kearney community to come together on Tuesday and raise money for a great cause,” she added.

Steinbrook is involved in the Sister Cities program and met several visitors from the Czech Republic when they visited Kearney in 2016. Out of that visit came the 2018 KHS boys’ soccer team’s trip to the Czech Republic.

“It took about a year’s worth of planning, but the trip was amazing, and our friends in the Czech Republic treated us like family when we were there,” Steinbrook said. Another trip planned for 2021 had to be canceled because of COVID-19.

Several weeks ago, when the Sister Cities organization began collecting funds for Opava, Steinbrook thought of the fundraiser because of Kearney’s close ties to that city.

About 1,000 refugees are currently in Opava and “hundreds more in surrounding areas,” the city’s lord mayor, Tomas Navratil, said in an email to the Kearney Hub Wednesday.

“Most of them are mothers and small children. Over 110 young children are already in school in Opava, learning Czech and trying to integrate into our society, and this number is constantly growing. Hundreds more children are learning from Ukraine online. Of course, no one knows how many more will come to us,” he said.

“We are grateful to the citizens of Kearney who decided to help these people and organized a fundraiser,” he added.

Kearney has already sent $10,000 to Opava. Those who are unable to attend the soccer games can send contributions to kearneyfoundation.org/help-ukraine, or to Kearney Area Community Foundation, 412 W. 48th St., Kearney 68845.