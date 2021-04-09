Kearney High seniors among 10 chosen for full-tuition Kiewit Scholars program

LINCOLN — From more than 300 applicants, KHS seniors Taylor Hosick and Hayden Wulf are two of 10 students selected for the UNL Kiewit Scholars Program.

The Kiewit Scholars Program includes a full-tuition scholarship to UNL, an elite leadership program and exclusive courses.

Both girls have been taking engineering courses at Kearney High School.

“Of the 10 students selected from hundreds of applications, we have two right here at KHS,” said Christopher Loofe, KHS principal. “That says a lot about the strength of our engineering program, the dedication of our teaching staff, and the commitment of these students.”

The Kiewit Corporation is making a significant investment toward the college’s efforts to educate the next generation of engineering, construction and computing industry leaders. Key leaders of this international construction and design engineering firm are creating the Kiewit Scholars Program, a full-tuition scholarship combined with a rigorous leadership program.

According to the UNL website, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln is committed to helping Nebraska meet a projected need for 15,000 new workers in engineering and computer science fields by 2026.