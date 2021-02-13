Kearney High senior a finalist for National Merit Scholarship

KEARNEY — KHS senior Mathew Dahlke has been named a 2021 National Merit Scholarship finalist.
“We are very proud of Mathew and his academic accomplishments,” said Kearney Public Schools Superintendent Kent Edwards. “To become a National Merit finalist you have to show academic excellence and the drive to perform at the highest level.”
Matthew is planning to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he will major in music and intends to be a musician/composer.
More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.
The nationwide pool of semifi nalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and write an essay.
As a finalist, Dahlke will be considered for National Merit Scholarship awards worth more than $30 million to be offered in 2021.
Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference. The selection of some 7,500 Merit Scholarship winners from the group of more than 15,000 finalists is now in progress.
In March, NMSC will begin notifying scholarship winners by email.