Kearney High senior a finalist for National Merit Scholarship

KEARNEY — KHS senior Mathew Dahlke has been named a 2021 National Merit Scholarship finalist.

“We are very proud of Mathew and his academic accomplishments,” said Kearney Public Schools Superintendent Kent Edwards. “To become a National Merit finalist you have to show academic excellence and the drive to perform at the highest level.”

Matthew is planning to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he will major in music and intends to be a musician/composer.

More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.