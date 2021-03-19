Kearney High School's Liljehorn wins national art awards

KEARNEY — Kearney High School student Brooklyn Liljehorn won several national ceramic awards in the National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition, an annual juried ceramic competition for kindergarten through grade 12 students in the United States designed to showcase the best K-12 ceramic work made annually.
Liljehorn’s piece titled Guerilla won three awards: Bailey Pottery Equipment Award, Orton Foundation Cash Award, and the ICAN High School Teacher Award.
Her work titled Flight of the Giraffe won the Alfred University K-12 Clay Val Cushing Scholarship, Kansas City Art Institute Scholarship and the Bailey Pottery Equipment Award.
Katrina Olmstead, KHS ceramics instructor, selected the pieces to send to the competition. “Brooklyn is a very intelligent, talented, hardworking and dedicated person,” said Olmstead. “I was able to work with Brooklyn as an elementary student, and, even then, she showed interest and dedication to her artwork. Brooklyn has worked very hard throughout her high school experience. Kearney High School has a very strong art program and offers numerous art classes with teachers who are specialized in specific areas. She has invested in those classes and, as a result, she has become a more talented artist. Her dedication to those classes show through in her works. I am so proud of her accomplishments, and her dedication to the craft makes me look forward to her future career as an artist.”
KHS students Shelby Prascher and Elizabeth Bean also were selected to exhibit pieces in the show.
The total number of entries this year was 668, submitted by 83 teachers across the United States. Of those submissions, only 147 were included in the exhibition. Marge Levy was the juror of the 24th Annual National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition and considered each piece of artwork.
More information on the annual exhibition and awards can be found at k12clay.org/