Kearney High School's Liljehorn wins national art awards

Katrina Olmstead, KHS ceramics instructor, selected the pieces to send to the competition. “Brooklyn is a very intelligent, talented, hardworking and dedicated person,” said Olmstead. “I was able to work with Brooklyn as an elementary student, and, even then, she showed interest and dedication to her artwork. Brooklyn has worked very hard throughout her high school experience. Kearney High School has a very strong art program and offers numerous art classes with teachers who are specialized in specific areas. She has invested in those classes and, as a result, she has become a more talented artist. Her dedication to those classes show through in her works. I am so proud of her accomplishments, and her dedication to the craft makes me look forward to her future career as an artist.”