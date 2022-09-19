Kearney High School wins best of show again at UNK Band Day

KEARNEY — Kearney High School earned the top honor during the 63rd annual UNK Band Day Parade and competition.
The Bearcats won the sweepstakes trophy awarded to the best overall band for the sixth straight year. They also took first place in the Class AA division and received the trophies for outstanding drum line and color guard.
Other first-place honors went to Holdrege in Class B, Grand Island Central Catholic in Class C, Kenesaw in Class D and the Kearney eighth grade band in the middle school division.
Twenty-eight middle and high school marching bands joined the University of Nebraska at Kearney for Saturday’s event in downtown Kearney. A staple of the fall marching season, UNK Band Day is a celebration of music that showcases programs from across Nebraska and serves as preparation for the Oct. 1 Harvest of Harmony Parade and Field Competition in Grand Island.
UNK Band Day competition
Sweepstakes Trophy — Kearney High School
Outstanding Drum Line — Kearney High School
Outstanding Color Guard — Kearney High School
Class AA
1st — Kearney High School
2nd — North Platte
3rd — Columbus
Class B
1st — Holdrege
2nd — Kearney Catholic
3rd — Broken Bow
Class C
1st — Grand Island Central Catholic
2nd — Ord
3rd — Amherst
Class D
1st — Kenesaw
2nd — Parkview Christian
3rd — Shelton
Middle School
1st — Kearney eighth grade
2nd — Ogallala Middle School
3rd — Faith Christian