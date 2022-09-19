Kearney High School wins best of show again at UNK Band Day

KEARNEY — Kearney High School earned the top honor during the 63rd annual UNK Band Day Parade and competition.

The Bearcats won the sweepstakes trophy awarded to the best overall band for the sixth straight year. They also took first place in the Class AA division and received the trophies for outstanding drum line and color guard.

Other first-place honors went to Holdrege in Class B, Grand Island Central Catholic in Class C, Kenesaw in Class D and the Kearney eighth grade band in the middle school division.

Twenty-eight middle and high school marching bands joined the University of Nebraska at Kearney for Saturday’s event in downtown Kearney. A staple of the fall marching season, UNK Band Day is a celebration of music that showcases programs from across Nebraska and serves as preparation for the Oct. 1 Harvest of Harmony Parade and Field Competition in Grand Island.

UNK Band Day competition

Sweepstakes Trophy — Kearney High School

Outstanding Drum Line — Kearney High School

Outstanding Color Guard — Kearney High School

Class AA

1st — Kearney High School

2nd — North Platte

3rd — Columbus

Class B

1st — Holdrege

2nd — Kearney Catholic

3rd — Broken Bow

Class C

1st — Grand Island Central Catholic

2nd — Ord

3rd — Amherst

Class D

1st — Kenesaw

2nd — Parkview Christian

3rd — Shelton

Middle School

1st — Kearney eighth grade

2nd — Ogallala Middle School

3rd — Faith Christian