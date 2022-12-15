Kearney High School teachers honored during Inclusive Schools Week

KEARNEY – Three Kearney High School teachers were honored by the Down Syndrome Advocates in Action of Nebraska last week during Inclusive Schools Week.

Alison Klein, Brenda Kenkel and Clayton Moyer were presented certificates for promoting inclusion for Down syndrome students in their classrooms.

The Toby McDonald family wrote, “Ms. Klein teaches all levels of science at the high school, yet she finds a way to involve Toby in every lesson! He’s not just in her classroom, he is truly a part of her class. She even goes above and beyond by emailing me, almost weekly, to inform me on what they are doing in class and how Toby participated. She is very intentional, and I appreciate her!”

The family stated that Kenkel has been Toby’s para for a year and a half. “She always goes above and beyond! She will ask his teachers ahead of time what the lessons will be and, on her own, find ways to adapt them for Toby,” they said. “She is extremely patient but also knows how to encourage him to reach his full potential. She is one of the main reasons that Toby is successful, and I’ll be forever grateful for that!”

The Hunter Conner family wrote, “Mr. Moyer has been Hunter’s choir teacher each year since attending Kearney High. Mr. Moyer always brings a smile to Hunter’s face and has encouraged his ongoing love for music. Mr. Moyer has always made Hunter feel included in his class. He attends Hunter’s IEP meetings because he genuinely cares about Hunter and his success at Kearney High. We truly appreciate everything Mr. Moyer has helped us with over the years and how he continues to support Hunter!”

This annual event was created by the Down Syndrome Advocates in Action to celebrate the progress schools have made toward providing a quality education for our increasingly diverse student population. Inclusive Schools Week provides an opportunity for educators, students and parents to discuss and initiate practices to further ensure schools continue to improve their goal of successfully educating all children.