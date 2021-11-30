Kearney High School students taking part in JA Stock Market Challenge today

KEARNEY ­— Around 50 Kearney High School students will be putting their virtual money to the test in the Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge today at Kearney High School.

The event will take place virtually in the KHS Concert Hall and Theater. This event allows high school students to experience the stock market firsthand while enhancing team-building and communication skills in a fast-paced environment.

More than 700 students from 29 Nebraska high schools will compete in the biggest Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge in the country. For the first time ever, this event will be held in-person and virtually via Zoom, allowing even more students to participate.

Students complete five in-class lessons prior to the competition to learn about the basics of the stock market and the importance of saving and investing (curriculum is provided by Junior Achievement). Then at the competition, each team is issued $1 million to invest in shares of fictitious companies. Throughout the 60-turn trading period, news from the financial markets will challenge teams to analyze and decide what actions they should take. Students must work in teams and delegate roles to come out as the top investor.