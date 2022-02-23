Kearney High School students learn about colleges, careers

KEARNEY — College and Career Readiness Day is an event that’s unique to Kearney High School. Today, every student at KHS will embark on a mission to learn more about furthering their education or getting a job.

While other schools around the state work in college visits or job shadows sometime during the school year, KHS gives every student an opportunity to do so on the same day.

“It’s a really unique instructional day,” said Tennille Allison, KPS college and career readiness coordinator. “This day is full of learning and enhances everything we emphasize with college and career readiness.”

This is an annual event at KHS, which takes a full day for career and college exploration.

Each grade level had a different experience:

Freshmen visit Central Community College in Kearney and the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Sophomores participate in a “Connect-the-Dots” program at Kearney High School. This program is designed to help students connect their career interests to schools or employers.

Juniors go on a college visit to an in-state college or university.

Seniors spend the day job shadowing and/or touring businesses.

The seniors headed to a variety of Kearney-area businesses for their job shadowing or business tour experiences, from Parker/Baldwin Filters to BD Construction to Elite Health & Wellness and many more. Seniors set up their half-day job shadow themselves, which gives them an opportunity to practice important interpersonal and networking skills. “Without our tremendous community support, this day would not be possible,” Allison said.

Juniors were able to express some preference over where they are going today to visit colleges and universities within Nebraska, Allison said. Students were offered eight different bus routes. Each route consists of two post-secondary institutions. Most routes have a two-year school and a four-year school so students get to see and compare different opportunities.

Each year, teachers cycle which class of students they tour with, also rotating their experiences. If a teacher went along on a job shadow last year, this year they may attend a college visit. The day is educational for the teachers as well as for the students.

“The intent is for teachers to keep up in business and industry and take those experiences back to their classroom and help advise students in those areas,” Allison said. “I think it is a powerful experience for the teachers as well.”