KEARNEY — Kearney High School students have been recognized as the Tri-M Chapter of the Year in Nebraska for the second consecutive year.

According to a KHS press release, the award recognizes success in music education, "a remarkable achievement that showcases the dedication and talent of the students and their adviser Rick Mitchell."

The Tri-M Music Honor Society's Chapter of the Year award is granted annually to a single chapter in each state, based on various criteria, including community involvement, leadership, musical accomplishments and overall impact on the school and local community.

Under Mitchell's guidance, the KHS Tri-M chapter has consistently demonstrated a commitment to musical excellence and service to the community, according to the KHS announcement.

"Their unwavering passion for music has not only enriched their own lives but also positively influenced those around them," the release said. "The Tri-M Chapter of the Year award is a testament to the collective efforts of the students, school faculty and the wider community in supporting and fostering a rich musical environment at Kearney High School."

The announcement credits Mitchell for his guidance, mentorship and passion for music which have been key to the success of the KHS chapter.

According to the KHS announcement, "The Tri-M Chapter of the Year award reinforces the school's belief in the transformative power of music education and its positive influence on students' academic and personal growth."