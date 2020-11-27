Kearney High School student, Vu, develops "Quick Mental Math" app

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Kearney High School student has won the 2020 Congressional App Challenge for the 3rd District of Nebraska.
Rep. Adrian Smith announced Tuesday that Bearcat junior Andy Vu won the challenge for his app, “Quick Mental Math.”
Vu developed the app as a way to practice math without using pencil and paper. After seeing his brother learning math skills, using large amounts of paper, during coronavirus quarantine, Vu was inspired to create a more environmentally friendly way for his brother to learn the subject.
The app will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol and featured on House.gov.
