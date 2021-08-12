 Skip to main content
Kearney High School sponsorship, advertising scams
KEARNEY -- Kearney High School is advising business owners that it is the time of year when third parties will call local businesses asking for participation and advertising in school programs, announcements, etc.

These third party entities are not calling from Kearney High School or on the school’s behalf.

For questions about sponsorships and advertising, call the KHS Activities Office at 308-698-8066.

