Kearney High School sponsorship, advertising scams

KEARNEY -- Kearney High School is advising business owners that it is the time of year when third parties will call local businesses asking for participation and advertising in school programs, announcements, etc.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
These third party entities are not calling from Kearney High School or on the school’s behalf.
For questions about sponsorships and advertising, call the KHS Activities Office at 308-698-8066.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.