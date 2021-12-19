Kearney High School singers chosen for various honor choirs

KEARNEY — The following Kearney High School students were selected to an honor choir this 2021-22 school year.
—All-State — Layla Rivera, Stella Klingelhoefer, Olivia Richmond, Kelli Hoff, Jason Robertson, Henry Stelling, Saylor Wilterding.
—Doane Vocal Fest — Henry Stelling, Layla Rivera, Emma Jahn, Kelli Hoff, Jason Roberston, Stella Klingelhoefer.
—University of Nebraska at Omaha BOCH Honor Choir — Layla Rivera, Emma Jahn, Henry Stelling.
—UNK Honor Choirs — McKenzie Proell, Zuri Regalado, Serenity Blecha, Stella Klingelhoefer, Brylee Koubek, Kendall Smith, Caylee Cochran, Heidi Bailey, Daphne Ziwoya, Christina Arrowood, Jessa Ellison, Molly Green, Maricella Crittenden, Taylor Crook, Booke Weiler, Kamie Myers, Isaac Wheeler, Saylor Wilterding, Emma Jahn, Daniel McCarty, Connor Clark, Chris Koziski, Preston Schulmeister, Eleanore Edmunds, Juliana Schmitz, Alyex Lehn, Brodie McConville, Eliana Peterson, Layla Rivera, Gracie Triplett, Laila Frisius, Lillian Wheeler, Katelynn O’Neill, Olivia Richmond, Grace Dolence, Emma Bonsall, Kaitlyn Bengston, Kelli Hoff, Huston Cochran, Reggie Schriner, Spencer Kearn, Jacob Martin, Frederick Harbols, Sam Lewis, Blake Rehtus, Dominic Grove, Magdiel Lopez, Andrew Hartman, Eamon Campbell, Henry Stelling.