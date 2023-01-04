Kearney High School senior Molly Green wins DAR essay contest

KEARNEY — Molly Green, a Kearney High School senior, has been named the winner of the Fort Kearney DAR Good Citizens Essay award.
She will receive a certificate and a $100 check at 11:30 a.m. Saturday when the Ft. Kearney DAR meets at the Buffalo County Historical Society.
Molly’s essay will be sent on to the state DAR competition. She is the daughter of Julie and Alen Green of Kearney.
The Patriots of the American Revolution High School Essay Contest is open to all students in grades 9-12 in a public, private or parochial school, as well as those who are home schooled.
Entrants must select a figure from the era of the American Revolution (1773-1783) and discuss how that person influenced the American Revolution and the founding of a new nation.
