Kearney High School receives top scores at Harvest of Harmony

GRAND ISLAND — Kearney High School band received the overall high score at the Harvest of Harmony 2022 parade and field competition.
Results for Kearney-area schools are:
Parade competition
Class AA — Kearney High School, first
Class C — Alma High School, second
Class D — Eustis-Farnam Public School, fourth
High Overall Score — Kearney High School
Field competition
Class D — Loup City High School, Division 3, Good 44.2
Class B — Kearney Catholic School, Division 2, Excellent 67.5; Minden High School, Division 2, Excellent 61.7; Holdrege High School, Division 2, Excellent 67.55
People are also reading…
Class AA — Kearney High School, Division 1, Superior 85.7
Best Overall — Kearney High School