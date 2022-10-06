 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney High School receives top scores at Harvest of Harmony

Kearney High Harvest of Harmony
JOSH SALMON, GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT

GRAND ISLAND — Kearney High School band received the overall high score at the Harvest of Harmony 2022 parade and field competition. 

Results for Kearney-area schools are:  

Parade competition

Class AA — Kearney High School, first

Class C — Alma High School, second 

Class D — Eustis-Farnam Public School, fourth

High Overall Score — Kearney High School

Kearney Catholic Harvest of Harmony

Field competition 

Class D — Loup City High School, Division 3, Good 44.2

Class B — Kearney Catholic School, Division 2, Excellent 67.5; Minden High School, Division 2, Excellent 61.7; Holdrege High School, Division 2, Excellent 67.55

Class AA — Kearney High School, Division 1, Superior 85.7

Best Overall — Kearney High School

