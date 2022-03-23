Kearney High School Quiz Bowl team makes state

KEARNEY — Kearney High School’s Quiz Bowl team has qualified for state.
Quiz bowl is a fast-paced buzzer competition in which teams of four players compete to answer questions that cover academic subjects like literature and science as well as the broader world of popular culture and current events.
KHS students recently competed in the district quiz bowl competition and defeated 32 other schools. The team earned a bid to the state competition in April at Hastings.
The competitors are Taylor Wickham, Isabella Cao, Sydney Haeffner, Joe Paysen, Ryan Abels, Ethan Sundberg, Braedon Parker, James Padgett, Hewitt Moyer and Bree McClenahan.