Kearney High School put into secure lockout Tuesday as a precaution

KEARNEY — Kearney High School was put into a “Secure Lockout” at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday after the principal was alerted to some suspicious activity near the school.

KHS Principal Christopher Loofe immediately contacted the Kearney Police Department to investigate the report and sent a notice to parents.

Using the district’s safety protocol and procedures, KHS was placed on “Secure Lockout,” during which KHS conducts business as usual inside the building and adds extra precautions to secure the doors and creates situational awareness for everyone inside the school.

Everyone entering the building must use the doors by the Big K or the door on the west side by the cafeteria.

Secure Lockouts are part of the normal school safety protocol and are used to keep students and staff members safe inside the school.

Once the KPD has completed its investigation and has deemed that it is safe for students and staff members, KHS will move out of the Secure Lockout and inform parents.

There is no further information at this time.